Commentary: Spring season gives chance for Blue Hens football to get back to winning ways

The 2019 football season for the Blue Hens ended in disappointment, with a subpar 5-7 record. In conference, the team finished ninth overall with a 3-5 record.



Courtesy of Sarah Boekholder/University of Delaware Athletics

Konner Metz takes a look at football’s upcoming spring season.

BY

Senior Sports Reporter

The 2019 football season for the Blue Hens ended in disappointment, with a subpar 5-7 record. In conference, the team finished ninth overall with a 3-5 record.

While there was no chance for redemption in 2020, the spring of 2021 will offer the Blue Hens that opportunity. Earlier this fall, the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced its plans for a spring football season between 11 of its 12 universities — all but Towson University.

The Blue Hens will open their modified six-game conference schedule at home in Delaware Stadium, against Maine. Following the conference opener, they will face the five other teams from the newly created North Division — Stony Brook, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Albany and Villanova.

While non-conference games have yet to be announced, the ultimate goal for this team should be to return to their winning ways in the CAA under head coach Danny Rocco.

In Rocco’s first year at the university, 2017, the Blue Hens finished 5-3 in the CAA. The 2018 season saw the team notch another 5-3 conference record, but more importantly, a berth in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Playoffs.

However, 2019 saw the Blue Hens fail to build on the success of Rocco’s first two years. The team finished a disappointing 5-7 overall and 3-5 in conference play.

Despite a late start and shortened schedule to this year’s version of the Blue Hens, there is still a shot to earn a spot in the 16-team FCS playoffs this spring. To get there, though, they must find great success in their six conference games.

On the offensive side of the ball, the path to success starts with junior quarterback Nolan Henderson. With the departure of 2019 starter Pat Kehoe, Henderson is expected to take the reigns.

Fortunately, Henderson played a decent amount last year, featuring starts against Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Towson and Albany. Overall, he had a 56.35% completion rate with nine touchdowns to one interception. Henderson’s experience playing at the FCS level will help this team navigate the upcoming season.

Another key returner on offense for the Blue Hens is a redshirt, sophomore running back, Will Knight. The Old Dominion transfer was a standout for the Blue Hens last season, earning All-CAA Second Team honors.

He averaged seven yards per carry, accumulated over 900 rushing yards and had four games in which he eclipsed the 100-yard mark. Knight is certainly one of the team’s most dynamic returning players for 2021.

Further, the Blue Hens return their top two receivers from last year in junior Thyrick Pitts and senior Gene Coleman. With an athletic quarterback in Henderson and three returning weapons in Knight, Pitts and Coleman, the Delaware offense is in a good spot to find success this spring.

Defensively, the Blue Hens must improve from last year’s campaign if the team wants to have a shot at winning the North division of the CAA and advancing to the national playoffs.

Last season, the team gave up 28.6 points and 424.1 yards per game, both significantly higher than what was produced. All-CAA Second Team defensive lineman Cam Kitchen may be the team’s biggest loss at any position. His three sacks, six tackles for loss and pressures on the opposing quarterback will be difficult to replace.

Meanwhile, the top returner for the defensive unit is safety Kedrick Whitehead, who was named as an All-CAA Third Team selection last season. His presence in the defensive backfield will be extremely helpful to the Blue Hens defense, but as a whole, they must find a way to improve on last year’s performance.

If too much stress is put on the secondary again, the defense could find themselves struggling. The team only had six total sacks last year, and five of those came from Kitchen and fellow departure Brandan Hall.

In all, the defense will need to play to a higher level, just as the offense will need to improve upon last season. This spring, the urgency to perform well and win games will be peaked with only six conference games.

Last fall, the Blue Hens faced five of the six teams on their current 2021 schedule. They won against Rhode Island in a triple overtime shootout, 44-36, and also took wins against New Hampshire and Stony Brook. Delaware lost narrowly to Albany and gave up 55 points to Villanova in a season-ending loss, while the Wildcats transferred to the first round of the playoffs.

To compete for first place in the division, Delaware will likely need to notch more than three wins. Closing the season at Villanova will certainly be the team’s toughest test in conference, despite having an off week prior. Extra motivation to end the season well could come from the fact that Delaware has not beaten the Wildcats since 2011, with 2004 being their last win against their rival at home.

Taking four out of five would be a successful start to conference play for the Blue Hens, and while beginning 4-1 is no easy task, it is a possibility.

The 2021 football season will be one unlike any other, but aspirations in the CAA and beyond should be the focus of this year’s Blue Hens.