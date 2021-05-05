Commentary: The National Collegiate Athletic Association needs to do better

Courtesy of Creative Commons

The NCAA and President Mark Emmert were in hot water this past moth after a social media post exposing inequalities between men’s and women’s weight rooms for March Madness went viral.

BY

Staff Reporter

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) found itself in hot water this past month after social media posts depicting the inequalities between the treatment of the men’s and women’s teams participating in March Madness went viral.

On March 18, Stanford University women’s basketball coach Ali Kershner posted a photo to Instagram of the considerable disparity between the men’s and women’s training facilities provided to them by the NCAA.

“@ncaawbb @ncaa @marchmadness this needs to be addressed,” she captioned the photo.

Sedona Prince, who plays forward for the University of Oregon, went viral on TikTok after she posted a video of the women’s training facility compared to the men’s training facility.

“So for the NCAA, the biggest tournament in college basketball for women, this is our weightroom,” Prince said, as the video pans to a single rack of weights. She then showed the men’s weight room, which takes up a large space and is full of numerous stacks of weights and exercise machines.

The sparse training room allotted to the women’s teams sparked outrage online, and the NCAA promised to improve conditions moving forward.

“I apologize to women’s basketball student-athletes, coaches and the women’s basketball committee for dropping the ball on the weight rooms in San Antonio,” Dan Gavitt said, the NCAA’s vice president of basketball.

But it turns out that the NCAA’s statement about lack of space wasn’t entirely true. Prince went on to show an abundance of space next to their practice court that was left unused. The comment section of that video raised several questions about the legitimacy of the NCAA’s excuse that they did not have enough room to give the women a proper training facility. In response to the onslaught of criticism from Prince’s video, the NCAA provided the women with a proper weight room, confirming to many that it was not space or money that was the problem but blatant sexism.

And the inequalities between the men and women’s programs don’t stop at the weight room.

Prince also posted a video to Tik Tok showcasing the dinner the women’s team was served in comparison to the men’s. The men’s team was given a full buffet that featured food such as lobster macaroni and cheese and petite fillet, while the women were given a plastic container with mashed potatoes, plain vegetables and “some kind of meat” that “everyone is saying is salisbury steak.”

Some avid men’s basketball fans have argued that the men’s teams, no matter what sporting event, usually bring in much more revenue than women’s teams and therefore earned the superior facilities and equipment. Despite this argument, the NCAA stated that money was not an issue in this instance. It should also be noted that the NCAA makes about $1 billion annually, so providing the women’s teams with more than one rack of weights would barely make a dent in their budget.

Sports economist Andrew Zimbalist believes that if the NCAA simply promoted the women’s basketball tournament as much as the men’s tournament, the popularity of the women’s tournament would significantly increase and the gap between TV revenue would dwindle.

“If they decide to treat the women’s tournament as inferior, and as small potatoes as something that’s not going to pay off for them, they’re just going to keep repeating their experience and their failure,” Zimbalist said.

The NCAA announced that it was hiring a law firm to evaluate their practices and policies in regards to gender equity.

“The NCAA will continue to aggressively address material and impactful differences between the Division I Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement. “While many of the operational issues identified have been resolved, we must continue to make sure we are doing all we can to support gender equity in sports.”

Steph Maria is a staff reporter for The Review.