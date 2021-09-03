Commentary: Women’s basketball in prime position to avenge end to 2020 season

Courtesy of Patrick LaPorte

After falling just short in the CAA Tournament last season, the Blue Hens return four starters and added two key transfers during the offseason.

BY

Managing Sports Editor

The 2020-2021 women’s basketball season was nothing short of greatness, with university records being shattered and individual accolades handed out left and right.

In the end however, the Blue Hens fell one step short with their crushing loss to Drexel in the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Tournament final.

Head coach Natasha Adair continued to lead her team remarkably, as they reached the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament (WNIT) thanks to three impressive wins.



The WNIT was not where the players and coaching staff wanted to be, though — especially not after a 19-3 regular season record and a 16-2 CAA mark. When the team could not close out the conference tournament last March, the dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament was shattered.

But with a new season comes new hope, and a strong cast of returning players makes the Blue Hens primed for repeated success in the 2021-2022 season.



Coach Adair returns for her fifth season with the Delaware program, and her outstanding rebuilding and recruiting has put Delaware back on the map in the college basketball landscape.

Most notably on the roster, the reigning CAA Player of the Year, senior Jasmine Dickey, returns. Last year, Dickey was a profound scorer with 22.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Fellow First Team All-CAA selection Ty Battle, a senior forward, also comes back for another crack at a conference championship with the Blue Hens. Battle was a force on the inside last year, putting up 19 double-doubles and leading Delaware to be the top offensive rebounding team in the nation with an average of 20.3 offensive boards per game.

Fellow forward Lizzie Oleary is back for another season as a graduate student at Delaware. She was a full-time starter last year and put up 7.2 points and six rebounds per game.

A bevy of other veterans are returning along with these three. Point guard Paris McBride will be one of the team’s leaders on and off the court as a senior in the program. Guards Tee Johnson and Jewel Smalls are also both returning members for the Blue Hens, with Johnson’s tenacious defense and Smalls’ three-point speciality being crucial components to Delaware’s success.

Further, sophomore guard Tyi Skinner is back after an astonishing freshman season, where she averaged 8.8 points and 1.8 assists, mainly off of the bench. She is likely to have a large role carved out in the offense during her second season with the team.

As always, coach Adair emphasizes the importance of depth and rotations, and this team is proof of that mantra. The team is not only returning six proven scorers, but also adding two more experienced players to the roster via the transfer portal.



Graduate transfer and forward Maddie Sims comes to Delaware from the University of Massachusetts, where she averaged 7.5 points per game and 4.5 rebounds per game. Her experience extends prior to her 2020-2021 season at UMass. She played for Siena from 2016-2019, averaging eight points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

The second transfer of the year is Makayla Pippin, a guard coming in from Kansas State. While Pippin only played 19 minutes with the Wildcats, her time at Central Arizona is proof of her ability to score at a high rate.

During her time with the Vaqueros, Pippin put in 16.8 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. While both Sims and Pippin are transferring into a new program, Adair has succeeded with past transfers in Smalls and Johnson, among others.



Further, the scoring prowess of Sims and Pippin will be crucial to a team that struggled the slightest bit on the offensive end last year. The Blue Hens were 12th nationally in rebounding margin and third in the CAA in points allowed last season, but did not put up stout field goal percentages on offense.



As a team, Delaware shot 38.4% from the field while their opponents shot 39%. From three-point range, the Blue Hens were at 29.5% compared to their opponent’s 28.8%. The team’s shooting woes proved costly in the loss versus Drexel where the Blue Hens shot only 29.5% from the field and scored 18 second-half points.

While their offensive rebounding prowess was critical to their year-long success, it became a crutch to a team that could not be efficient on the offensive end. The addition of Sims and Pippin, along with the offense’s improvements during last year’s WNIT, bode well for the Blue Hens offensive success this season.

With the return of four starters, multiple rotation players and two new veteran transfers, Adair is primed to lead the program to the next level this season: the NCAA Tournament.