Common Grounds: University startup seeks to educate through food

Global enterprise management major Lynn Roberts is taking the concept of “breaking bread” to a new level with her startup Common Grounds, a cultural food catering service which educates while its customers eat.

A twist on the typical Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) training being offered by most institutions nowadays, the goal of the startup is to “offer cultural food, education and community building to improve the social sustainability of a company.”

Roberts was inspired to create her startup by her own childhood experiences with other cultures.

“I have been friends with my Bulgarian best friend for most of my life and was always exposed to her culture in the best ways possible,” Roberts said. “I didn’t realize it then, but now I realize how much of an impact it had on my life.”

Common Grounds aims to bring people together with something everyone can relate to and enjoy: food. The informational packet states that “whether it’s Italian, Mediterranean, Vietnamese or Brazilian, everyone enjoys eating delicious food.”

By engaging in traditional DEI initiatives along with a unique “lunch and learn” session, Common Grounds hopes to promote “DEI as a lifestyle.”

“Once you are able to break down your thoughts, beliefs, and assumptions about a person’s culture for the first time it makes it a lot easier for the next,” Roberts said. “Which means throughout my life I have been able to have some really good and open experiences with other people’s culture.”

Roberts developed Commons Grounds during the 12-week Summer Founders program, in which students with early stage startup ideas receive a stipend, mentorship and educational sessions. Offered by the university’s Horn Entrepreneurship school, the experience culminates in “Demo Day,” where students present their startups and gain feedback from professionals.

“Summer Founders really helped with giving me the confidence to validate the idea, get resources and refine my messaging,” Roberts said. “Now I feel a lot more confident if I were to apply to any of the startup competitions because messaging is key.”

Roberts came to the university as a molecular biology major before deciding that business was her true passion. While she still has a minor in biology as well as entrepreneurship, Roberts realized that her passion for creating startups took priority over her passion for science.

“I actually started off as a STEM major but then quickly realized that molecular bio was not an interest, not a passion like entrepreneurship,” Roberts said. “After taking two of Vince DiFelice’s classes, Startup Experience One and the business accelerator, I really wanted to focus on making money off of something that was fun and I would never get tired of.”

Common Grounds had its first event at Banh Mi Boy on Main Street, where customers learned about Vietnamese culture while making their own spring rolls.

“People showed up, learned about Vietnamese culture, learned about other cultures in the process and we learned a lot about how an event should run,” Roberts said.

As for balancing being an entrepreneur and being a full-time college student, Roberts admitted that it can be challenging — after all, she is also in the process of developing two additional startups while pursuing a major and two minors.

“It is difficult but a lot better when you have people on your team,” Roberts said. “Taking classes with Vince definitely helps.”

Common Grounds currently operates on a subscription model with several tiers, each providing additional services along with an increase in price. However, Roberts noted that the future of her startup is uncertain and much is subject to change.

“We may be pivoting in the future to being tech-based instead of event-based. The reason for this would be to serve as a possible connector for all these culture or culture related groups. restaurants, and retailers,” Roberts said. “We are looking for businesses and people to be a part of the Common Grounds team.”

Lynn Roberts may be reached at lroberts@udel.edu.