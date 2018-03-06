Concerns of poisonous lead contamination left long unaddressed by city



Sarah Bucic

Paint chips, of possibly lead-based paint, fell on lawns of City of Newark residents following the sandblasting of a water tower.

BY

Senior Reporter

In the summer of 2016, a worker from Suez North America (Suez), a private water utilities company, knocked on Sarah Bucic’s door to inform her that they would be sandblasting the Windy Hill water tower 83 feet from her home in Newark. Sandblasting is the process of hosing a surface with pressurized steam to smooth, shape or clean it.

When Bucic asked if the nearby water tower was coated in lead paint, the surprised worker confirmed that it was, and also stated that no one had ever asked him that question. It was then that Bucic, a registered nurse since 2001 who attained her master’s degree in psychiatric mental health nursing from the University of Pennsylvania, was confronted with the potential danger of living close to such a common utility structure.

Lead-based paints were banned for indoor use in 1978, but may still be used outdoors. Although lead is a known neurotoxin, the outdoor use of lead paint is not regulated in Delaware and therefore it is nearly impossible to track its usage. Outdoor structures, like bridges, roofs and water towers, may be painted with lead-based products, which inevitably deteriorate and flake away.

To maintain the water towers, companies must occasionally sandblast them to remove old layers of paint. Some of these towers are coated in layers of lead paint, which can become a health hazard when the particles disperse into the air, soil and water.

“When these water towers are sandblasted, no one is making sure that lead particles and dust are not contaminating the air that children breathe, the soil where children live and play or where vegetables are grown,” Bucic said. “No one is checking to make sure that health and safety procedures are followed. Companies that sandblast lead paint are not even required to notify the neighbors about the lead, which is a hazardous waste.”

After the refurbishment and sandblasting of the Windy Hill water tower was complete, Bucic discovered that Suez workers had left drums marked as hazardous waste from the sandblasting unattended at the end of her driveway. Suez had obtained temporary Environmental Protection identification numbers for the drums, and were therefore not required to notify any residents about them. Bucic’s family then discovered paint chips scattered in their yard, and had no way of identifying them as hazardous or safe.

The ingestion of any amount of lead causes serious health problems, with children being especially susceptible. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), lead poisoning can create long term neurological and developmental issues in children, and the effects of lead exposure can only be mitigated, not reversed. If a child is exposed to lead, it can result in impaired cognitive functioning and learning disabilities, among other health problems.

Suez informed Bucic that they would install air monitors to check for any hazardous materials released during the sandblasting, but the results of the air monitoring were never made public. According to Newark City Secretary Renee Bensley, the City of Newark was unable to obtain the air monitoring results from Suez.

“There was no sort of manifesto, documentation, nothing about this supposed air monitoring,” Bucic said. “The City never even obtained a report from Suez. I have that in writing. It’s very alarming, it’s like the air monitoring never happened at all.”

By Sept. 25, 2017, Bucic’s yard soil had still not been decontaminated a year and a half after the initial contamination. The City of Newark outsources decontamination efforts, and uses third party air monitors and street vacuum, which are not legally obligated to publish their findings.

There are 163 water towers in Delaware, many of which were built before 1978 and have been repainted several times.

“I believe there are about five remaining towers here,” Acting Newark City Manager Tom Coleman said. “Those have lead based paints. I know for certain that the next two tanks that are on our list to be rehabilitated are the South Well Field water tanks and their ground tanks. They’re pretty old so might make more financial sense to just have the tanks removed.”

After some personal investigation using a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request, Bucic discovered in a city report that the containment of another Newark water tower had been breached during sandblasting in April 2016, and that lead paint and other materials were spread into at least one resident’s yard.

With a water tower in Windy Hills looming over neighborhoods, City of Newark residents have expressed concerns over the potential release of chips of lead-based paint..

“We went back through other FOIAs and found that the city hired third party street sweepers to gather up any dispersed lead paint, but that people were never notified so they couldn’t take precautions like getting blood tests for their children and themselves,” Bucic said. “Being a nurse showed me how important it is to do this if you might have hazardous material in your yard.”

Beginning in January 2017, Bucic and Amy W. Roe, a Wilmington resident who received her Ph.D in Energy and Environmental Policy from the university, issued a series of petitions to Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) Secretary Shawn Garvin to remove the regulatory exemption on sandblasting outdoor structures. Their first petition received about 140 signatures and the second petition, issued in March, received about 90 signatures. The exemption was not lifted.

According to Coleman, DNREC is currently working to create state legislation that will remove the exemptions of refurbishment processes by September of this year. In the meantime, Coleman says the City Council is working on their own ordinance to parallel DNREC’s proposed state laws. These ordinances would require government oversight over sandblasting and other processes, as well as allow the City to obtain air monitoring records and other relevant documents.

After Bucic and Roe issued more FOIA requests, the City Council of Newark’s Conservation Advisory Committee added a review of the outdoor sandblasting exemption on their agenda, but later removed it.

A Newark homeowner living near a water tower owned by Ionian, another water utilities company, complained to the city when, following the April 2016 sandblasting of the water tower, his children found paint chips accumulated in their yard and on their trampoline. The resident had to clean these up with a broom, and had no way of knowing whether or not the paint chips were lead-based. According to Coleman, the city hired a street vacuum and cleaned the property within two days. Coleman hopes to have the property totally decontaminated soon.

“The samples we had found that [the lead soil content] was not high enough that they require a permit for action or license environmental regulation contractors,” Coleman said. “We did sampling on his next door neighbor’s property and the sample results came up safe. We’ve been going back with [the homeowner] for a long a while trying to develop a plan that is agreeable to him, and basically we’re just going back and forth. We want to basically remove the topsoil and then finally remediate the property. Hopefully this spring.”

Roe claims that the workers hired by the City of Newark had a poor methodology for testing the soil. After the city had soil samples taken, the homeowner independently conducted separate soil testing with the University of Delaware Soil Testing Program which is widely used for public research purposes through their Cooperative Extension Service.

“Subsequent to Sarah and I doing all of this, the City of Newark went and took some soil samples,” Roe said. “Really deep soil samples, way deeper than what would have been contaminated by the surface exposure in 2016. I think that’s the City’s way of making sure nothing gets found in their report and gets swept everything under the rug. It’s very alarming. They did the testing in the late summer of 2017. They presented the reports of near-nonexistent lead content deep in the soil to DNREC saying, ‘Look! There’s no problem here!’ The homeowner takes it upon himself to get his own soil samples, and lo and behold he’s getting numbers in the hundreds.”

Bucic and Roe presented the homeowner’s soil samples when they appeared again before the Newark City Council on Feb. 26, 2018. The homeowner’s soil samples lab report claims that there was approximately 700 parts-per-million lead content in his yard as of autumn 2017. According to the CDC, lead content in soil exceeding 10 parts-per-million is considered dangerous. Newark City Council member Stu Markham questioned the homeowner’s differing test results.

“I believe there are large differences between what the homeowner’s personal samplings and the samplings obtained by the company the city retained,” Markham said. “I also understand that the homeowner’s results are from an non-accredited laboratory.”

Roe criticized the City of Newark for acting too slowly on the problem. She believes that lead poisoning could be a greater problem than the available information suggests.

“The City took so long to do anything about this problem,” Roe said. “It’s honestly like they would just forget about it even after we talked with them, FOIA’d lots of documents, emailed them constantly. Unregulated lead paint could be in the soil, in the water. It could come from outside Newark. The City needs to refurbish so many things, but they might not even be able to. I don’t think the City is incompetent, though. The City is being evasive. The lead issue isn’t over. Come hell or high water, we’ll get these exemptions removed.”