Controversy surrounds Monday’s “Gays for Guns” event



BLAIR SABOL/THE REVIEW

The Gays for Guns event on Monday night stirred controversy throughout the week, with guest speaker Gregory T. Angelo discussing gun rights and their place in the LGBTQ community.

BY , SENIOR REPORTER

AND , SENIOR REPORTER

The University of Delaware Police Department (UDPD) looked on as members of the campus’s LGBTQ community stood outside Perkins Student Center on Wednesday in protest of promotional activities for Monday night’s “Gays for Guns” event.

Gays for Guns, an event sponsored by the Students for the 2nd Amendment (SF2A), featured Log Cabin Republicans (LCR) President Gregory T. Angelo. The event was sparsely attended, as university personnel, who were searching bags of event attendees, and UDPD officers nearly outnumbered the event’s attendees.

Jeremy Gruden, the president of SF2A, was disappointed — but not surprised by the outcome.

“The goal of this semester was to show the diversity of the Second Amendment,” he said. “I encourage people to come here with an open mind because it is college, you want to see different points of view but I guess people didn’t have an open mind for this event tonight.”

Angelo discussed how Constitutional rights were given by the Founding Fathers to fight tyranny with freedom. Angelo advocated for the belief that legislation will not deter hate crimes, but rather using one’s constitutional right to protect oneself will deter hate crimes.

LCR, a grassroots organization, has recently celebrated its 40th year of denying the notion that individuals who identify as LGBTQ also must identify as Democrats.

“[LCR] are LGBT Republicans — that includes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and straight allies who believe in free markets, individual liberties, a strong national defense and equality for all Americans,” Angelo said. “Within that, LCR has two main goals: to make the Republican party a more welcoming and inclusive space for LGBT individuals [and] to remind our LGBT brothers and sisters on the other side of the aisle that there is such a thing for LGBT Republicans and there are good sound reasons for LGBT to gravitate to conservative principles.”

According to a 2014 Gallup poll, 46 percent of “LGBT” individuals lean or identify as liberal, 20 percent of “LGBT” individuals lean or identify as conservative and 33 percent of “LGBT” individuals identify as moderate, illustrating that while the LGBTQ does tend to lean to the left, there is a significant amount of ideological diversity within the LGBTQ community.

“It’s a paradigm that just because you’re part of the LGBT community you have to have left views,” Gruden said.

Members of the campus’s LGBTQ community, however, responded in opposition to the event.

“[SF2A] are paying one gay Republican man to come and talk about guns,” Natalie Lantz, a senior at the university and treasurer of Out in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (oSTEM), said “I want the UD Community to know that [Angelo] does not represent all of us, and we are willing to take a stand.”

Lantz and four other students stood out in silent protest for the entirety of SF2A’s promotional event for Gays for Guns on Wednesday. Among other concerns, Lantz stated that gun violence disproportionately affects the LGBTQ community as their members are the most prevalent victims of hate crimes.

The demonstrators also held signs stating “LGBT teens are 4x more likely to commit suicide,” “queer people of color were targeted in the Pulse nightclub massacre” and listing the “trans people fatally shot or violently murdered in 2017 alone.”

“When you look at the facts, guns are harming the LGBTQ community,” Lantz said.

Gruden disagreed with the sentiments of the demonstrators.

“If they feel like they’re threatened by guns, I think it would be important for them to have guns to protect themselves,” Gruden said. “When it comes to suicide, it’s not the guns fault, the gun didn’t choose to be in the person’s hand.”

Gruden did not see a connection between LGBTQ issues and Second Amendment rights.

“The Second Amendment applies to everyone,” said Gruden. “Your gender or sexual preference don’t have to define your political views.”

“For many Republicans, especially LGBT Republicans, support for the Second Amendment, legal ownership and safe use of a firearm is something that is personally empowering” Angelo said during the event. “Especially in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Orlando at the Pulse Night Club in 2016, there have been increasing numbers of LGBT individuals who have sought to legally purchase a firearm for the first time in their lives.”

Lantz stated that neither of the two on-campus LGBTQ groups she is a member of, Haven and oSTEM, support Angelo’s presence on campus.

As Gruden and members of the SF2A wrapped up the promotional event on Wednesday, Gruden walked across the pathway to speak with the demonstrators about his event and to try to get a better understanding of the situation.

“I asked them about joining together to promote gay rights… bury the hatchet, because I don’t see the point in fighting. I think we have the same goals in the end,” Gruden said.

Lantz believed the two groups were too far apart on the issues to work together.

“I … said that we would not find any common ground on this issue and I was not interested in learning more,” Lantz said.