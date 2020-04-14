Coronavirus brings uncertainty for student’s summer plans

​

THE REVIEW

As coronavirus continues to bring uncertainty to nearly all aspects of university students’ lives, many students are unsure what their post-grad and summer plans will look like. Various internship programs have been canceled, postponed or will be conducted virtually.

After a meeting at the hospitality career fair on campus and two rounds of interviews, Maddie Phillips, a junior hospitality major, received an offer on Nov. 1 for a human resource internship with Marriott International at Marriott Marquis in New York City.

“Two weeks ago, I woke up to a call from the original recruiter from Marriott,” Phillips said. “I knew I should pick up because I was already worried about the coronavirus impacting my internship. She basically told me that due to the virus, financially the hospitality business was not sure how they could take on interns. Even if it was eradicated by the summer, Marriott didn’t know how the internships would proceed or look.”

As a company based on travel, Marriott proceeded to cancel all of their internship programs worldwide. With original plans to relocate to the city for the summer, Phillips is hoping to get back her $500 deposit from New York University housing, adding that she “has no hard feelings towards Marriott.”

In another case, Scarlett Wyrick, a freshman pre-veterinary medicine student, is now faced with the choice of whether to continue on with her internship or wait until next year. She was looking forward to an opportunity to work with the Camden Training Center in South Carolina, including 10 weeks in South Carolina and a one-week trip to Kentucky for a horse auction. She is worried that she may not be able to get the full experience of the internship if she continues with it this upcoming summer.

“The internship might have a delayed start or they might not do the Kentucky trip if the auction is canceled because of the coronavirus,” Wyrick said. “They have offered me the internship for next summer, when I would hopefully be able to have the full experience, but I haven’t made a decision yet.”

Although it is not all negative news, some companies have expressed a determination to continue on with their internship programs. Rachel Ornstein, a sophomore communication interest major, is hoping to begin her summer plans in the beginning of July at an integrated marketing and public relations firm in New York City.

She recently received an email from the company’s hiring manager.

“Due to COVID, we are planning to push back the start date to Monday, July 6 which will make for a slightly truncated program,” the email stated. “The intern program and student development is central to our core values . . . and we are determined to continue with the program this summer even as many agencies have had to eliminate theirs.”

With the loss of their last few months of schooling, the seniors’ plans for after their impending graduation have also come to a halt. Many had dreams of relocating to new and exciting locations, while others had positions lined up at renowned companies. Current employees at these companies are fearing layoffs, leaving limited entry-level opportunities.

“I was offered a job from my previous internship last summer, and I’ve basically been ghosted,” Emily Taylor, a senior media communication major, said. “The recruiter I talked to hasn’t answered my emails and I’m nervous because I didn’t get the offer in writing before the virus hit.”

Taylor did not have any plans to relocate for her position with the Allegis Group in Hanover, Maryland, about 20 minutes from the house she grew up in.

After three rounds of interviews with Apex Systems, Ashley Lutter, a senior psychology major, accepted an offer in the beginning of February for a technical recruiter position scheduled to begin in the middle of June 2020.

“On March 31, the hiring manager called me to talk about the current state of the coronavirus and informed me that while they don’t currently anticipate having to lay off workers, my start date is most likely not going to be in June,” Lutter said. “[The hiring manager] said for now, to anticipate starting Aug. 17 but with the uncertainty of the virus, they will have to potentially push it back even more.”

She also added that the company currently has all of their employees working from home, but the hiring manager believes it would be most beneficial for Lutter to start working in the office when it is safe to do so.

Another senior, Christine Barba, a management major, has been able to see a different opportunity arise out of this situation. She is planning on relocating to Australia for a few months to stay with a friend.

“I’m just thinking there is no better time,” Barba said. “I have no job lined up, and it’s going to be very difficult to get one.”