Coronavirus continues to impact study abroad programs at the university

Studying abroad is an experience that many college students look forward to. However, the coronavirus affected students who were planning to study abroad for the full Spring 2020 semester, as they were forced to come back home as the virus gained traction. In addition, those who were set to participate in the Fall 2020 and Winter 2021 programs received bad news when they were told their programs were canceled due to COVID-19.

Samantha Hallock, a senior biology and psychology double major, was set to study abroad in Amsterdam through a program outside of the university for the Fall 2020 semester. This required her to complete steps independently, such as getting her prospective courses approved by professors. However, Hallock said it was worth it, since she would be going abroad with a friend of hers from another school.

When COVID-19 hit, Hallock recalled watching everybody who was abroad in the spring get sent home. She said she felt so lucky that she was going in the fall since she couldn’t imagine what she would have felt like if it was her.

“I think what everybody thought about the coronavirus was that it was going to come, it was going to happen, and then it was going to go away, and we were all just going to move on,” Hallock said. “Obviously, that’s not what happened.”

Hallock and her friend were in the midst of booking flights and planning excursions when her friend said that she was withdrawing from the program due to her parents feeling uneasy about her traveling. Hallock decided to stay in the program, as she felt that the coronavirus’ impact would only be a temporary situation.

A couple of weeks passed when Hallock received an email detailing the withdrawal process, which catalyzed her decision to withdraw from the program herself. She said she thought that even if travel did open back up, the guidelines would be too strict.

Hallock described her study abroad as being “canceled for her twice,” as she had to initially accept that she withdrew from the program, but then a month later, she got a message that they canceled the program as a whole.

“It’s depressing because it’s hard to put so much work in and have all this anticipation and spend so much time dreaming about how great it’s all going to be,” Hallock said. “And then, it just gets taken away from you.”

While students like Hallock are coming to terms with their programs being canceled, others who were waiting in anticipation for their acceptance into a Winter 2021 program had to do the same.

Shelby Maldavir, a junior cognitive science major, had finished her application and was waiting to hear back if she got accepted into her program to study abroad in Florence, Italy for the upcoming winter session.

Maldavir’s process started in February when she first attended a meeting about the program and felt it was a perfect fit for her long-awaited dream of studying abroad. Part of the reason was that she would be taking her “Group A” breadth requirement classes that she purposely set to complete during her time abroad.

Students applying to Winter 2021 programs were originally supposed to find out if they got accepted in June . However, the Institute of Global Studies (IGS) sent out an email in April stating that they decided to push the acceptance date back to September. This held until an email was sent out in June announcing that all Winter 2021 study abroad programs were canceled.

After hearing about the cancellation, Maldavir said that she didn’t get emotional, as she had an idea that this might happen once the university sent all students home.

“I kind of accepted it though,” Maldavir said. “I’m not gonna lie; I kind of accepted the fact that we weren’t going to go because of everything that was happening.”

Currently, Maldavir said she is not aware of plans for any type of senior priority for next year’s trips. Although Maldavir said she is upset her trip didn’t work out this year, she is hoping to participate in Winter 2022 programs as long as she feels comfortable.

IGS sent out an email in early September detailing that students could now apply to participate in a virtual international internship in Winter 2021. They also encouraged students to consider a study abroad program for Summer 2021, contingent on the status of COVID-19 at that time.