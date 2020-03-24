Coronavirus forces Firefly to cancel 2020 music festival



Amid developments concerning coronavirus, Firefly is canceling their 2020 festival.

Firefly Music Festival announced they will be canceling this year’s festival, scheduled for June 18 to 21, due to coronavirus. This year would have been the ninth consecutive year for the music festival in Dover, Delaware.

Firefly made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon. They said the festival is canceled at the direction of state and local authorities and well as federal guidelines.

“We take the safety and health of our fans, staff and community seriously and we urge everyone to follow the guidelines and protocols put forth by public health officials,” the release said.

Those who purchased tickets through Firefly’s official ticket provider will receive a full refund or can choose to transfer their ticket to Firefly 2021. Emails outlining the refund and transfer process will be sent by Friday.

Headlining acts this year included Billie Eilish, Halsey, Khalid and Blink-182.

