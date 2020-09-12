Counseling center offers resources for students during the coronavirus

​

​The Center for Counseling and Student Development (CCSD) recently incorporated a Coronavirus Support page on their website for students who are struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.​

Brad Wolgast, the director of CCSD, explained the intent behind the resource page in a written statement.

“When there is a global pandemic that sends students home and changes the way everything happens in daily life, it has a big impact on mental health for everyone,” Wolgast wrote. “In fact, one of the unusual experiences of the pandemic is that everyone is living through it at the same time. We have different experiences of it, but it is rare that something like this happens across the planet. We knew that students would look to our website for help and resources for taking care of themselves whether or not they want additional services from our center.”

The resources on the webpage are sorted into five categories, one of them being managing stress and anxiety about coronavirus. While Wolgast acknowledged that the pandemic is understandably stress-inducing, there are better ways to cope with that anxiety than becoming fixated on the disease.

“As soon as UD began sending staff and students home, we knew that helping people learn to manage their anxiety about COVID would be very important for many people,” Wolgast said. “It’s normal to feel some anxiety about COVID because it is dangerous. However, reading every news report and watching the infection toll minute-to-minute is not good for your mental health.”

Currently featured on the page is Self-Care During a Pandemic with Clifton Berwise and Vanessa Frierson Freeman, a PowerPoint presentation providing helpful coping strategies and advice for maintaining sleep hygiene during these uncertain times. The other featured resource is a video titled Coping Tips from Julie Garson, in which she shares with the viewer images from her frequent trips to a small garden in Philadelphia, where she goes to unwind.

One of the other categories listed on the webpage is coping resources for underrepresented students, which Wolgast pointed out is especially relevant, given the tremendous impact that coronavirus has on marginalized communities.

“We have seen the clear differences in how the virus affects minoritized groups and how this difference is largely ignored,” Wolgast said. “And we have seen how people are discriminated against based on their appearance or ethnicity because of the virus. At CCSD we wanted to speak directly to those students to let them know we see them, we have some resources for them and we are here to help them.”

The CCSD Coronavirus (COVID-19) Support page can be found at the following link: https://sites.udel.edu/counseling/covid19/