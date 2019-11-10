Country singer Brett Young to perform at the Bob



Courtesy of Jana Beamer/THE REVIEW

Brett Young performs with Lady Antebellum

On Nov. 7, it was announced that singer-songwriter Brett Young would be performing at the Bob Carpenter Center on Feb. 15, which left many wondering, “Who’s Brett Young?”

Originally from Orange County, California, Young first aspired to be a professional baseball pitcher, but became sidelined in his college years by an injury. It was around this time that his future as a singer fell into his lap when a Christian worship leader was absent from a meeting and Young was ushered in as a replacement singer.

Inspired by Gavin Degraw, Young began releasing music in 2007, but released his first EP almost a decade later in Feb. 2016 after signing with Big Machine Records in Aug. 2015. This peaked at No. 30 on the Billboard Country charts and was followed up a year later by the full album which peaked at No. 2.

This album included hit singles like “Sleep Without You,” “Like I Loved You” and “In Case You Didn’t Know,” peaking at No. 3, No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. His second and most recent album release, “Ticket to L.A.,” released December of last year, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.

This album featured a cadre of Grammy alum as co-writers, including Hillary Lindsey (“Jesus Take the Wheel,” “Girl Crush”) and Shane McAnally (“Space Cowboy,” “Merry Go Round”), and Lady Antebellum member Charles Kelley. However, Young was also a co-writer on all but three of the 13 songs.

“Ticket to L.A.”’s debut single, “Here Tonight,” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay charts and its follow up act, “Catch,” is currently at No. 34 and climbing as of Nov. 9.

In recent personal news, Young married his college sweetheart, Taylor Mills, last November and welcomed their first child, a girl, on Oct. 21, 2019.

His performance at the Bob will be part of The Chapters Tour with guest performer, Matt Ferranti. Tickets are currently on sale through Ticketmaster.