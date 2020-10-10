COVID-19 pandemic grants students the time to pursue their hobbies



As fall rolls around the corner, many students at the university are finishing their sixth week of online classes. In August, the university suspended all activity aside from necessary in-person labs and programs. Although classes take up a decent amount of time, students are left with extra hours that would typically be spent on campus. To fill their time, many students have picked up new hobbies or have dedicated themselves to pre existing ones.

Shannon Jones, a university student who is living in Newark for the semester, talked about how exercising has helped her keep busy this semester.

“I’ve been working out basically every single day because there is not a lot else to do,” Jones, an exercise science major, said.

Jones explained that she had to quarantine the first two weeks of her semester, yet she continued to work out to relieve stress.

“It takes my mind off things for a little while,” Jones said. “I find that if I’m doing something and not being productive, then I go work out. When I come back to it, I do so much better.”

Jones is not alone in using exercise as a way to occupy the space left by online classes. After surveying over 100 university students through social media, many responded that they keep busy by exercising; specifically, students spend their time running, doing yoga, playing sports or by walking and hiking.

“I’ve been trying to replace my usual social events with getting outside, as it’s a safer and healthier alternative during these times,” Jack Ausmus, a history major and nature lover, said. “I’ve really dived into rock climbing as a way to stay active and fill my time.”

Yet there are outlets beyond exercise that students have chosen to pursue during the COVID-19 pandemic. Respondents of the survey indicated picking up new hobbies like playing an instrument, knitting, painting and cooking. Other students reported reverting to old hobbies like reading, listening to music and watching movies.

Megan Muench, a biology major, has been putting a new spin on a hobby she had as a child: crocheting.

“I learned when I was about five from my grandma but then I stopped for a while,” Muench said. “During quarantine, I had all my yarn, so I decided to pick it back up and try new stuff. I’ve been making potholders and wall decorations.”

As COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs in the lives of many, university students are resilient and will find ways to adapt to this new normal.