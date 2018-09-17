Croc shoc: the latest trend



Does this mean I can’t make fun of my Dad for wearing Crocs?

Crocs: comfy, customizable and collectively despised.

Or are they?

Since their advent in the early 2000s, Crocs have polarized shoe wearers across America. While many considered the “foam clog shoe” to be a fashion disaster, others praised it for its comfort and ease. Now, 16 years since Crocs were first introduced, the footwear appears to be back in trend.

This development can trace its roots to last October, when Crocs collaborated with the Spanish fashion company Balenciaga to create a pair of fashion-forward platform clogs priced at $850. This collaboration marks a renaissance of the shoes’ popularity, which persists despite the closure of all Crocs manufacturing plants in August.

While I have yet to see platform Crocs worn by the general public, standard Crocs have become a common sight on my morning commute to class.

“I see so many frat boys wearing Crocs now,” Emerson Page, a sophomore at the university, says. “They think they’re being quirky.”

It seems that many people who wear or enjoy Crocs do so with an ironic attitude.

“I applied [to Crocs] as a joke and then they called me back and the offer was great,” says Grace Simmons, a former Crocs employee and first-year student at Immaculata University. “Working there was what really sparked my love for them because they’re so comfy!”

However, not all Crocs lovers make a mockery of the footwear.

“They’re easy to slip on, fit well to your feet and are very comfortable,” Katie Giardinelli, a first-year student at the university, says. “While I agree that they’re ugly, shoes aren’t always entirely about style. The accessibility and comfort of Crocs allow busy people to remain on their feet without having to stop their day to tie laces.”

With this in mind, it is easy to see how Crocs would be an ideal shoe for on-the-go college students. Both Simmons and Giardinelli also discussed an appreciation of Jibbitz, the rubber charms that can be added to the holes in Crocs.

These accessories contribute to the shoe’s “quirkiness,” endearing them to their kooky fan base. For many, Crocs may remain “acceptable only when gardening” as first-year student Manesvi Malpeti put it.

Yet, for some, the novelty of wearing such distinct footwear only adds to the appeal of Crocs.