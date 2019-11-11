Cross country flourishes at CAA Championships



Senior Mackenzie Jones led the Blue Hens in the CAA Championships.

Coming into the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Cross Country Championships, the Blue Hens had never placed higher than third.

On Saturday, Nov. 2 the Delaware cross country team laced up their spikes on the New Market Battlefield in New Market, Virginia, looking to change this.

Senior Mackenzie Jones led the Blue Hens in the five km run, placing fourth and finishing with a time of 20:49. Jones earned All-CAA honors along with senior Roxanne Ramirez and redshirt senior Abby Bolt. Ramirez and Bolt placed ninth and thirteenth with times of 21:11 and 21:23 respectively.

The Blue Hens top five runners were rounded out by sophomore Tina Capparell and senior Stephanie Bazan. Capparell and Bazan finished close to one another with Capparell finishing in 21:41 and Bazan in 21:46. Both placed in the top 20 finishers.

The Blue Hens placed No. 2 overall as a team and finished with 62 points. This is the highest they have ever placed as a team at the CAA Championships.

The Blue Hens close pack of Ramirez, Bolt, Capparell and Bazan are ultimately what led to the Blue Hens taking second over arch rival William and Mary. All four finished within a minute of each other, while William and Mary’s fifth-scoring runner did not place in the top 30.

This is just the latest success of the Delaware cross country and track program. Last spring, the track and field team took home a CAA Championship. The Blue Hens are quietly building a running program that is establishing itself as a threat in the CAA.

The Blue Hens are currently ranked No. 13 in the mid-atlantic region. They look to build off their recent success on Friday Nov. 15 at Lehigh University for the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional. The gun for the women’s race is set to go off at 11 a.m.