“Dancing with the Devil”: A docuseries on Demi Lovato’s overdose

Bianka Heather/THE REVIEW

In the docuseries, “Dancing with the Devil,” Demi Lovato talks about overcoming her demons.

BY

Staff Reporter

Content warning: Mentions substance abuse, mental illnesses and sexual assault.

In July 2018, Demi Lovato experienced a near-fatal overdose on heroin after being sober for six years. At this time, Lovato had been on her “Tell Me You Love Me World Tour” during which she was shooting a documentary that has never aired. After the overdose, Lovato focused on herself and took a break from performing. She entered back into the music world during her 2020 Grammy’s performance with her then-new song, “Anyone,” which she had written just a few days before her overdose. Since then, Lovato has released her new album, “Dancing with the Devil,” and has released a four-episode docuseries about her life before and after her overdose. In this docuseries, Lovato and her loved ones bring to light important topics such as addiction, sobriety, eating disorders, mental illness and sexual assault.

In the first episode of the docuseries, Lovato and her friends talk about how the 2018 documentary, of which clips can be seen in the new documentary, were only showing the positive parts of her life. It’s clear that Lovato was trying to put on a facade for the world, which she expresses in her song “What Other People Say” with Sam Fischer, where she also talks about her estranged relationship with her birth father, a topic Lovato has always been open about. Her birth father was an addict, an alcoholic and abusive to her mother before passing away from an overdose. Lovato always feared being like her father but her addictive-tendencies may be linked to her father and her mother, who also dealt with substance abuse in the past.

A large misconception surrounding addiction is that it’s a choice. In reality, addiction can be due to a variety of factors and addicts have a very difficult time recovering, whether it’s tobacco, drugs, alcohol or even self-harm. An individual’s brain chemistry also plays a large role in addictive behaviors as well as mental illnesses. When it comes to college students, it’s no secret that alcohol and drugs are used commonly. What people fail to recognize, however, is that once those once-in-a-while activities become addictive tendencies, the recovery is much more complicated.

Lovato has always been open about her eating disorder, but in the docuseries, she talks about how her team was overcontrolling and making decisions for her in regards to her eating habits. Her friends talk about how their eating schedule had to be linked with Lovato’s to avoid leading her back into her eating disorder. However, she relapsed despite those efforts due to the extreme diet and exercise habits. This is a large reason why Lovato changed her team after her overdose.

Later in the docuseries, Lovato speaks about how she was never even allowed to have a cake for her birthday, and instead, her team provided her with watermelon cakes, which she talks about in her song “Melon Cake.” Lovato’s team unfortunately misunderstood her and her eating disorder in ways that only harmed her more than helped. A large part of disorder eating is restriction when it comes to food and having this idea that certain foods are good or bad. What a lot of therapy for disordered eating focuses on is having a positive relationship with all types of food and labeling each food as neutral. However, Lovato’s team continued to feed into her food labeling, shown through the melon cakes that depicted cake as a bad food.

The second episode of the docuseries opens with the story of her overdose, told primarily by her former assistant Jordan, who found her after her overdose. Lovato recreates this scene in her song “Dancing with the Devil.” Lovato, her loved ones and her doctors spoke about how they found out about the overdose and how they didn’t know if she would make it. Lovato had three strokes and a heart attack due to her overdose, which left her with organ failure, brain damage and blind spots in her vision.

Lovato mentions that upon consciousness, she was confused that she had overdosed since she was smoking heroin and not injecting it, which she thought couldn’t cause an overdose. According to the American Addiction Centers, while it’s not as easy to overdose on drugs from snorting or smoking than injecting, it is definitely possible. The likelihood also depends on the tolerance, the amount of the drug used and if other medications or substances are used simultaneously. Additionally, Lovato talked about how she wasn’t even aware of what she was putting into her body as her drug dealer failed to tell her that the drugs were laced with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid. With drugs, it’s often difficult to know exactly what you are being handed, which is why students should be careful with what they put into their body, especially at parties where substances are widely available and used quite mindlessly.

On the night of her overdose, Lovato’s drug dealer not only supplied her with dangerous substances, but he also sexually assaulted her and left her on her own while she overdosed. Previously, Lovato hadn’t really talked about her experience with sexual trauma, but in the docuseries, Lovato expresses how she initially claimed that the sex was consensual until she realized it wasn’t due to her state of mind. What many people don’t recognize is that consent is not only mutually agreeing to engage in sexual activities but that consent cannot be given if an individual is high, drunk or unconscious. Even if Lovato had agreed to having sexual intercourse on the night of her overdose, the fact that she wasn’t sober and was under the influence means that she did not have the ability to give true consent.

As college students engage in sexual activities while under the influence, it’s important to understand the extent to which this behavior is acceptable. While one may believe that engaging in intercourse is consensual while under the influence, it’s simply not true. But what about if both individuals are under the influence? In this case, neither individual is in the mindset to give consent, and if sexual activities do take place, there is a gray area that is often explored in depth when it comes to complicated cases.

After a difficult breakup with her ex-fiancé, Lovato found it difficult to stay sober. She has since realized that complete sobriety isn’t for her and has never worked in the long-term. Popular culture has now come up with the term “California Sober,” like Lovato’s song, which allows for an occasional drink and moderate marijuana usage.

Until now, the concept of sobriety has always focused on “never again” and the idea that one drink will lead to a spiral back into addiction. While this may be the case for some people, sobriety looks different for everyone and isn’t always black and white. With the widespread legalization of recreational marijuana, marijuana usage has become even more popular and can bring many benefits for people.

Lovato explains that she has been smoking weed and drinking in moderation because that is what works for her, though it isn’t for everyone. Lovato raises awareness about how recovery doesn’t always look the same for everyone and that exploring options and different paths is often the best way to figure out what works best for you. While some of Lovato’s friends and team members are concerned about her decision to not be completely sober, they give her the freedom to find the method that works best for her. She says that finding balance was how she recovered from her eating disorder and that for her, balance is the key to feeling her best.

Lovato has never shied away from talking about her mental health struggles. Previously, she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder, but for the first time since then, Lovato says she was misdiagnosed. When a person is initially diagnosed, it can bring a sense of relief as they might finally feel understood and have an explanation for their feelings and behaviors. However, misdiagnosis can be extremely harmful for an individual, as it was for Lovato, who advocated for bipolar disorder when she didn’t even have it. People who are misdiagnosed often feel confused and betrayed because it may make them feel as if they’re going backwards rather than forwards. Additionally, the effects of taking the wrong medication can lead to many side effects and long-term issues as the real issue isn’t being addressed. It’s important to be honest with your experiences and symptoms, as well as getting a second opinion to make sure you are diagnosed correctly.

At the end of the documentary, Lovato shows her personal transformation in a physical way as she gets a haircut that she says she has been wanting to get for a long time. She explains that she is now in a “Good Place,” as discussed in her song. Despite her struggles, Lovato continues to strive to be the best version of herself and understand herself more and more each day. She reminds us that relapse isn’t the end of the road and that recovery and growth is a path with ups and downs and obstacles that we must overcome. Reaching a low doesn’t mean that the fight is over, it simply means that there is more room to rise up.

If you are in need of mental health assistance, call Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free and confidential services 24/7. If you or someone you know is in crisis, contact the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or dial 911 in case of emergency.