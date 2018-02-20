Darwin Day celebrates the evolution of biology



The Darwin Day panel hosted scientists from diverse fields to discuss their work.

An event featuring presentations from an evolutionary biologist, an English professor and a history professor might initially seem like a puzzling combination. However, on Feb. 12, all three were presenters at the university’s annual Darwin Day event, a four-hour celebration of Charles Darwin’s birthday and his contributions to evolutionary biology.

The event, which took place in the ISE Lab, featured brief lectures from university professors Clara Chan, John H. McDonald, Salil Lachke, D. Heyward Brock, Sarah Trembanis and Michael Moore, as well as a keynote lecture from the University of Maine’s paleo-ecology professor, Jacquelyn Gill. Despite being an event dedicated to the celebration of evolutionary biology, Darwin Day attracted a diverse array of both lecturers and audience members, including those in fields such as literature, history and communications.

Rachel Sawicki, a freshman communications interest major, initially attended Darwin Day to receive extra credit for her anthropology class. However, after sitting through Professor Lachke’s lecture on the genetics behind eyes, she found herself fascinated with the topic and eager to hear what the rest of the lecturers would discuss.

“Basically, there’s this gene in insects and humans in their eyes called PAX6, and you can take the gene from insects and put it in their leg and it’ll grow an eye,” Sawicki says. “If you take that gene from insects — who have compound eyes — and put that on a frog, which has the camera lensed eyes, it grows like the camera lensed eye. I’m baffled.”

After Lachke’s lecture on the genetic properties of eyes, many audience members got up to ask questions. Aside from Lachke’s discussion of eyes, evolutionary biologist and biology professor John H. McDonald also gave a presentation on DNA sequence variations that have no effect on the “fitness” of an organism.

“There’s a lot of mutations that happen out in the stretches of DNA that don’t code for proteins, and mutations out there aren’t harmful or beneficial,” McDonald says. “There’s a mathematical theory that predicts what happens to those, and it’s a theory that’s supported, but it makes one prediction which doesn’t fit the data, and it’s that as the population gets bigger and bigger, the amount of DNA variation should increase.”

In his talk, McDonald reviewed scientific literature of research on oysters, which he notes “don’t have nearly as much genetic variation as the theory predicts.” McDonald admits that many of the “popular” theories are not well supported, however, he sees promise in one theory.

“One idea that not many people have talked about might fit the data better,” McDonald says. “It’s the idea that if you have too much variation in your DNA, the chromosomes don’t pair up properly, and when they get damaged, they don’t get repaired properly and bad things happen.”

In addition to these lectures, there were also discussions from professors in humanities fields that tied the arts and social sciences back to evolutionary biology. Professor Brock, from the university’s English department, delivered a lecture comparing Herman Melville’s account of the Galapagos Islands with Darwin’s. Additionally, history professor Sarah Trembanis lectured about a darker side of Darwin’s work: eugenics.

In her lecture, Trembanis discussed a 1959 Virginia adoption case in which an African American teenager’s aunt, Florence Foreman, wished to adopt her niece’s mixed race son, but was denied adoption on account of the baby being “light skinned.” During this time, eugenics was at its height, and the “one drop” rule — which perpetuated the idea that if one had so much as one drop of non-white blood, they would be assigned a lower social status — was a popular ideology.

“I wanted to try to connect this to the larger history of the misuse of science and people pushing beyond what they can actually know at a given time, and how that has impacted and influenced individual lives and families,” Trembanis says.