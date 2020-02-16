“Dear Evan Hansen”: the musical’s message on mental health



Mike Faist as Connor Murphy and Ben Platt as Evan Hansen.

As someone who has actively struggled with mental illness for the majority of my life, I’d long given up hope that I would ever see someone like me on a screen.

To this day, I still haven’t.

Many people, generally those without chronic mental illness, love to point out recent movies like “Joker” or “Split” as examples of media portrayals of mental health struggles. I’ll admit that these movies do incorporate issues such as emotional incontinence and multiple personality disorder, but that doesn’t mean they do it well.

Where movies are lacking in accurate representation, however, another form of media has picked up the slack: Broadway musicals.

Specifically, I refer to the Tony Award-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen.”

The show focuses on the story of Evan Hansen, a teen with social anxiety disorder. At the request of his therapist, he writes daily letters to himself as encouragement. One of these letters falls into the hands of fellow student Connor Murphy, who struggles with depression and substance abuse disorder.

When Connor commits suicide, his family mistakes Evan’s letter to himself for a suicide note from Connor. Feeling pressured and panicked, Evan plays along with the assumption that he and Connor were friends in a misguided attempt to comfort the family.

A person who has never suffered from an anxiety disorder would be scoffing in disbelief at Evan’s carelessness, his seemingly poor decision to lie to a grieving family.

A person who suffers from an anxiety disorder would tell you that it’s not that simple. While no individual experiences anxiety exactly the same, the majority of them will tell you that confrontation is absolutely terrifying.

As a result of his anxiety, Evan is forced to cover up his lie by creating fake emails that illustrate their friendship, and out of guilt, creates a foundation called the Connor Project to keep his memory alive.

Not everyone is so eager to remember, however. Zoe Murphy, Connor’s sister, struggles to mourn a brother who was abusive to her.

The musical uses Zoe’s conflict to explore another often neglected concept when it comes to mental health in media, explanation versus justification.

A mental illness can sometimes explain a person’s actions, but it does not justify those actions. In the case of Zoe, Connor’s difficulties with depression and substance use disorder explain why he was sometimes cruel to her, but does not justify his abusive behavior.

This is a concept that other modern media fails to adequately address. By emphasizing the mental troubles of characters as the cause of their hurtful behavior without taking the time to illustrate that their internal struggles do not make these actions okay, these movies strengthen a dangerous stigma that those who suffer from mental illness are inherently prone to violence.

Admittedly, “Dear Evan Hansen” has its flaws, but they pale in comparison to the detrimental nature of other modern media. The most visible of these flaws is that as Evan’s popularity grows and he gains friends, he stops taking his anxiety medication and is completely fine. It’s almost as if his new social status is being presented as a cure for his mental illness, which is most certainly not the case.

Ultimately, however, the portrayal of mental health is the best I have seen in modern media, and I hope that other musicals, shows, and movies take note. The show illustrates the struggles of coping with mental illness, without once judging its characters for their behaviors and teaching the audience that it’s okay to not be okay.