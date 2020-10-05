Debut novel “Sluts” by UD grad sure to knock your misogynistic socks off



Courtesy of Natalie Walton/THE REVIEW

Our Assistant Mosaic Editor weighs in on Natalie Walton’s debut novel.

BY

Assistant Mosaic Editor

“Slut” is rarely the first word that comes to mind when thinking of young adult books, but in Natalie Walton’s debut novel, “Revenge of the Sluts,” it’s difficult to picture a more perfect combination.

From the title to the very first line — “It all started with a pair of boobs— ” it’s clear that this novel is unlike any teenage fiction book currently on the market.

Walton’s novel reads like a Nancy Drew Mystery, albeit a more modern and mature one, as she journeys through the digital warzone teens navigate every day. Her willingness to explore taboo topics such as underage drinking, nude photos and cyberbullying benefit not just the book, but her audience as a whole by exposing a culture many blatantly ignore.

The novel centers around a group of gutsy student reporters operating the school newspaper at a private high school in Greenville, MA. The reporters find themselves trying to maneuver their way through an anonymously sent, school-wide email, containing nude images of their female peers. As the victims of the email struggle with the fallout, they are met with an ignorant and passive school administration, making it clear that the reporters are on their own to find justice for the girls.

In only a slightly cheesy way, an unlikely group of girls join forces to tell their story in a way the school administration refuses to. As they search for their common enemy and deal with the emotional fallout of the tumultuous scandal, the girls confront the misogynistic views held not just by their community of peers, but also within themselves.

Walton’s characters are indubitably the star of the show, with the genuine and nuanced development of complex personalities and relationships stealing the limelight. The mystery pulls readers in, but the emotional connection with the leading ladies keeps them turning the pages. Although the characters are explicitly based on typical high school stereotypes, Walton goes beyond the traditional cliques and explores the unseen values that ultimately create such unique and appealing characters. She does so without judgment or prejudice, painting a factual picture — much like an everyday journalist — that takes facts and direct observations into account instead of frivolous inferences.

Although there is a smattering of cringy moments that seem better suited for a Disney Channel Original Movie, the appeal of these awkward circumstances and inauthentic scenarios are sure to sit just fine with young readers who likely know no other style. Walton’s use of dialogue is admirable in telling the story, showcasing an early talent for driving development in words instead of simple narration. However, the dialogue is at times inauthentic and, yes, cheesy, to the extent one might groan just a little bit. Again, shouldn’t be a problem with the younger readers who will likely swoon instead of falter.

Although clearly for a teenage audience, older readers can definitely benefit from this novel that so aptly covers the lessons one may have half-heartedly learned in health class. Walton tackles the true struggles of being a teenager in the digital age, but more broadly, of being a woman. She explores the consequences and ramifications of digital intimacy without coming across as “preachy” or admonishing.

The novel confronts the uncomfortable reality of slut-shaming, even by those who claim to be so against it. The eye-opening delicacy with which she allows her female characters to come to terms with their own prejudices is stunningly realistic and hopeful for a better future. She features double standards and confronts the brutal reality that even with a supposedly more “progressive” world, the duality of moral values is still being withheld by men and women alike.

Don’t snooze on this book that not only tells an incredible story of high school drama, relationships and trauma, but that also may help dismantle some inner prejudice.

Walton’s novel is being published by Wattpad books and is expected to be released in the winter of 2021.