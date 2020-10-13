decorating for a global pandemic



Courtesy of Creative Commons/THE REVIEW

Struggling to make your space conducive to online learning? Us too!

BY

Staff Reporter

Though it is hard for many of us to believe, September has come to an end. This means we have been social distancing for over six months — or in other words — an eternity. Even worse, there is little hope in sight for this pandemic ending anytime soon, and I am personally going a little stir-crazy. So, for anyone out there who is feeling the same, I have compiled some ideas for addressing your problems in the best way I know how — through home decor. That’s right, welcome to HGTV for college students living through a global pandemic.

First off, one of the biggest concerns for students: online classes are forcing you to spend most of your day in front of a computer screen. For the sake of your eyes, I recommend you invest in some soft lighting for your room. Whether it is a trendy salt lamp, the twinkly lights all over Pinterest or even just dimmer, more golden light bulbs do your eyes a favor. According to a 2011 study, there is a correlation between increasing use of fluorescent lighting and eye disease. They recommend that consumers look for warm-white lamps rather than cool-white fluorescent lamps.

Another concern that is not talked about as much but is still relevant, is smell. After all, coronavirus hygiene is not normal hygiene, since no one can tell over Zoom when the last time you showered was. Though we may not be as presentable as we normally are, try lighting some candles — or, for those in dorms, get some reed diffusers — to cover up that scent a little. Plus, for an added bonus, find a smell that boosts your productivity, such as lemon or citrus scents. That way you can spend a little less time doing schoolwork and a little more time watching Netflix so that you might forget the existential dread of living through these continually unprecedented times.

Then, of course, there is the general boredom that comes from social distancing. One excellent solution is creating your own personal ball pit. All it takes is a kiddie pool and some colorful, plastic balls. In fact, there is so much you can do with a kiddie pool. For a special fall take, fill it with corn kernels and pretend you are playing in them at your favorite local pumpkin patch. If you are missing summer and the beach, fill it with sand, or use it in its traditional sense, as a pool—best if paired with a colorful umbrella. Fill it with dirt and a couple of plants and, voila, you have a planting bed. The possibilities are endless, and kiddie pools are currently on clearance in most stores.

In case that is not enough, another idea to address your boredom: get a disco ball and be transported back to the 70s daily. Disco balls are a great addition to a fun Saturday night or an early morning lecture — as long as your professor has a sense of humor. A disco ball creates an exciting atmosphere for even the most mundane of activities. Whether you are brushing your teeth, writing an essay or reassuring your mom that you are doing “ok” on Facetime, add a disco ball to create an ambience that is more thrilling.

This pandemic has definitely brought a lot of boredom, but that is not all. Another major complaint is the loneliness that results from social distancing. My recommendation is to get an Alexa, or any other form of AI that can tell you an occasional joke. Talk to it long enough, it might just say something wild and shocking. Do yourself a favor and ask her if she can fart. The answer is yes (sorry if you find this upsetting). If that is not enough, who says stuffed animals are only for kids? These are trying times, if you want a Squishmallow, by all means get one.

With walking to classes and many other outings being off the table, you may feel as though you are spending your whole day sitting inside. Now, more than ever is a time to invest in a cozy chair. An important note, however: most chairs marketed to college students are not actually comfortable — think of futons. Instead, try going to your local resale shop. There, you can find a chair like the ones your grandparents have been sitting in for decades; trust me when I tell you that those things are broken in. Throw a sheet and a decorative pillow on it, and it looks good as new. Or you can always just enjoy a vintage look.

Finally, with other people going stir-crazy as well, you may find that your neighbors are getting tired of stay at home orders and invading your personal space a bit too much. Ensure they always stay away with creepy outdoor decor. Say goodbye to plants and a perfectly trimmed lawn. Even further, invest in some spooky animatronics or some fake headstones. Think of Halloween, except more tricks than treats, and all year long.

I hope you find some ideas in here that will get you through these trying times, so that you are prepared to stay in for another eternity if that be necessary (though let’s hope it’s not). I like to think that these are ideas that Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV’s Fixer Upper would approve of — they are my inspiration in everything I do. Happy decorating!