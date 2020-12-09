Defunding the police: a police chief, a lieutenant and a retired chief’s opinions

A police chief, a lieutenant and a retired chief's opinions on the concept of "defunding the police."



The killing of George Floyd on May 25 evoked outrage across the country. Protests and riots erupted, and people took to social media to show their solidarity and support, posting black squares and using the hashtag “blackouttuesday.”

Floyd’s death sparked a nationwide conversation about the need for some serious change to the current police system. People have been calling for different levels of change, ranging from reform, to defunding, to complete abolition.

When Dover Police Chief Thomas Johnson and Newark Police Lieutenant Andrew Rubin saw the video of Floyd’s death, they said they were horrified.

“Like the reaction of most everyone else, the video was difficult to watch,” Rubin said, who has been with the Newark Police Department (NPD) for 23 years. “We did have internal discussions about what we saw.”

Johnson said that he rarely draws conclusions based on just one video, but he did not need another camera angle to see that this should not have happened.

“There was a path to be followed that wasn’t followed,” Johnson said. “[The video] showed me a lack of situational awareness. It identified to me training needs that are probably long overdue.”

This is Johnson’s first year with the Dover Police Department (DPD), having previously served with the Upper Darby Police Department in Pennsylvania. He said he is already making changes to ensure that a tragedy like Floyd’s does not happen again. Further, he is in the process of retaining a nationally known expert in anatomy and physiology to teach his officers about what happens to humans engaging in physical struggle.

“This is literally just training that talks about, ‘Here’s what happens when somebody’s body weight is on top of somebody else at this point on the body,’” Johnson explained.

He has also ordered a review of his police department’s policy book.

“We are breaking it down one section at a time,” Johnson said. “Because not only do you have to make sure you’re doing the right thing, you have to make sure that you’re saying it the right way and that it reconciles all the way across the manual.”

Rubin said he is also open to reform and discussions about ways to better deliver police services. He would like to see changes to the way that mental illness calls are handled, noting that there has been an increase in these kinds of calls over the past several years.

“These can be difficult calls to handle,” Rubin said. “An increase in use of mental health professionals to handle these calls would benefit everyone.”

Jeffrey Horvath, executive director of the Delaware Police Chiefs’ Council, has no problem with reasonable reform but is wary of what he calls “knee-jerk reactions.”

Horvath served with the DPD for 26 years, and as chief for nine years. He retired from Dover in 2010 only to start at the Lewes Police Department a week later, where he served until 2016. As executive director, Horvath coordinates all the efforts with chiefs across the state and lobbying to the State Legislature.

Horvath said he tries to prevent “bad laws” from being passed. To him, an example of a bad law is that a civilian who puts someone in a chokehold — but does not kill them — would be charged with a misdemeanor, while a police officer who does the same thing would be charged with a felony.

“That’s a knee-jerk to what happened in Minnesota,” Horvath said. “The crime is the same no matter who’s doing it.”

Horvath also brought up his issue with civilian review boards, where civilians discuss if police officers made the right calls.

“There’s a big difference in being in the dark, looking for a dangerous person and having to make a split second decision, versus sitting around that conference table outside my door and talking about it for three days,” Horvath said.

On defunding the police, in which police department funds are reallocated to non-policing forms of public safety, Johnson pointed out that building a whole different system would be cumbersome.

“We have a well-developed public safety system that starts with a single, three-digit phone number that we have finally perfected after almost 30 to 40 years of trying to get it normalized in American society,” Johnson said. “The initial 911 call has so much reliability in it that you can triage the response to a different response mechanism.”

Johnson also said that from a financial standpoint, defunding the police might be very difficult and might not yield great results.

“If you’re looking at a net value issue of defunding the police and building something else up to work, you’ve got to build double the infrastructure and all of the administrative stuff that goes with it,” Johnson said. “Now, things are costing you even more than they would have before, and you’ve reduced the effectiveness of both things: the leftover police agency and the new entity that you’ve just created.”

As far as complete abolition, Johnson, Rubin and Horvath expressed skepticism.

“There need to be major discussions about how law enforcement will be delivered before there is abolition of police departments,” Rubin said.

Johnson claimed that the three main sections of public safety — law enforcement, the fire service and emergency medical services — are necessary for society.

“You can’t have a society that thrives without some type of mechanism that maintains order and allows for justice to shine through,” Johnson said. “There’d be no point in passing laws, because there’d be nobody available to enforce them.”

Horvath laughed at the idea of abolishing the police, calling it “so extreme” and “ridiculous.”

“If you just shut down police departments, we’re going to have world chaos in the United States, and crime is going to be out of control,” Horvath said.

Rubin and Johnson agree that the biggest misconception about police officers is that they like using physical force or that they seek it out.

“We’re not interested in it at all,” Johnson said. “We only take it when it comes to us. None of us are interested in hurting anybody, ever. And if we find somebody in our group that is, they get shown the door. That isn’t tolerated.”