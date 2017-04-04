Déjà vu: remakes in the movie industry



Nostalgia and fandom, plus the economics of movie-making, have led to the rise in reboots we all know and may-or-may-not love.



“Beauty and the Beast” shattered movie records with $170 million in ticket sales in North America during its opening weekend. The film is expected to make $1 billion for Disney as it continues to attract audiences worldwide, according to The New York Times. That’s right — Disney is going to make $1 billion on a script they first released in 1991, that became one of the top-grossing animated films in Disney’s history, according to Forbes.

“The Mummy,” “Jumanji,” and “Baywatch” are all set for 2017 releases, according to IMDb, as Hollywood continues to push remakes and reboots.

Film professor Thomas Leitch says movie producers find less risk in a remake that has a built-in audience attached to it.The built-in audience already has a connection to the remake as fans of the original film, and they are likely to see a new adaptation.

“That’s the lure of the remake,” Leitch says. “That it’s a pre-sold property.”

There is more risk in making a movie than ever before as the movie industry competes with television and streaming services like Netflix and YouTube, Leitch says. It costs more to make a movie today, and in many ways the core audience for movies is smaller than it’s ever been, he says. As the risk goes up, movie producers feel safer remaking a film they know was successful in the past, with fans that want to see a new film.

Leitch says the goal of a remake is to combine three different audiences: people who have fond memories of the original film, people who have heard of the original film but have not seen the film and people who think that modern technology could make an old movie much greater. He says getting these three different audiences in the same theater does not guarantee the success of a film — remakes, such as “The Lone Ranger,” fail all the time — but producers feel better about knowing that they have an audience before their film is released.

Leitch says movie lovers are attracted to familiarity. He says when people see a horror movie, they do not look for originality, but savor the familiar experiences of fear and excitement that they felt while watching previous horror films. In the same way, viewers of a remake are attracted to the familiarity of the new movie as they think back to the enjoyment they felt from the original film.

“Every audience wants to have new experiences and old experiences when they go to the movies, but not every audience wants those two mixed in in the same proportions,” Leitch says.

The impulse to recreate art is nothing new, Leitch says. Greek tragedies like “Oedipus the King,” “Agamemnon” and “Medea” were all based on stories that people had heard before, Leitch says, and just because the stories are not original does not mean the reproduced versions are not valuable.

“One thing that remakes prove, is that just because you’re telling an old story, or a familiar story, doesn’t mean that you can’t make great art,” Leitch says.

He added that the Greek tragedies are still powerful and films like Christopher Nolan’s “The Dark Knight” have taken a familiar story and made something fresh and original.

The future of movies could end up being like “Star Wars,” where the majority of films will be part of long-running franchises that generate a lot of money, as one movie is essentially an advertisement for the next movie, Leitch says. While we are not at that point yet, he says it is very possible the movie industry will lean that way, and remakes could be at the forefront of that movement.

“Infatuation with remakes isn’t something new,” Leitch says. “It’s a return of something very old, and it could be that it’s a return that will swamp the industry and will define its future, but it’s too early to know that yet.”