Delaware announces its first two coronavirus-related deaths

​On Thursday, officials announced the first two coronavirus-related deaths occurring in the state of Delaware.

In a press release, state officials announced the death of an 86-year-old man. This man, who lived at the Little Sisters of the Poor Jeanne Jugan Residence in Newark, was said to also have other underlying health conditions.

This death follows the announcement of the first known outbreak at a long-term care facility in the state, as six other residents at the nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier in the day, officials confirmed the death of a 66-year-old man from Sussex County who was hospitalized out of state, though it was not disclosed which state that was. This man additionally had underlying health conditions.

According to the Division of Public Health (DPH) Director Dr. Karyl Rattay, epidemiologists are still “investigating the circumstances” surrounding the patient’s death.

Since then, the DPH has confirmed 143 total lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus. 91 of these cases are from New Castle County, while 19 are from Kent County and 33 are from Sussex country.

Of these cases, which range in age from 1 to 90 years old, 15 are hospitalized and nine are critically ill.

Officials announced the first positive case of coronavirus on March 11. This man, who was affiliated with the university, was exposed to the virus out of state.

Coronavirus is spread from person to person. In an effort to combat the spread of the virus, Gov. John Carney instituted a “shelter-in-place” order on March 22. This order will extend till May 15 or until the virus is eliminated.

This is a developing story. Check back frequently for more updates. Head to UDReview.com/Category/Coronavirus/ for our latest coverage of the disease and its effects.