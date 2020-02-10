Delaware Athletics: Five best moments from Winter session





There were a lot of great moments from Delaware Athletics over winter session.

There have been a lot of great Blue Hen sports moments over the years. There are some moments that come to mind: the football team’s dramatic triple overtime win at Rhode Island, Delaware men’s basketball’s showdown at home with No. 9 Notre Dame, or beating a top-five team at home during Parents and Family Weekend, there are always moments to celebrate. Here, I am going to take you through five of the best Delaware sports moments from winter session.

5. Nicole Enabosi’s historic night

In Delaware’s win over reigning CAA champion Towson, forward Nicole Enabosi had a night to remember. She nearly recorded a triple-double, notching an astounding statline of 28 points (on 9-16 from the field), 16 rebounds, 8 assists and 3 steals. Enabosi is the first player since at least the 1996-1997 season to hit marks of at least 25 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists in the same game. Game-by-game statistics are not complete before then, but Delaware Athletics wrote online that it’s “incredibly likely that she’s the only player in program history to accomplish the feat.” She also recorded her 47th career double-double, matching Colleen McNamara for the most in school history.





Nicole Enabosi had a historically incredible game against Towson, recording 28 points, 16 rebounds, a career-high eight assists and three steals.

4. Women’s basketball’s big win on the road against Northeastern

The Blue Hens pulled off a huge road victory against Northeastern on Friday. The team shot lights out, finishing with a 55.8% clip, scoring their most points in regulation (81) since November 2018. The 55.8 shooting percentage is the 11th highest mark in program history.

Delaware also picked up another road win at Hofstra on Sunday, stretching their win streak to three games, while also winning four of their last five, equaling their best stretch of the season. They have improved to 9-13 overall and 4-5 in the CAA.





The Blue Hens have won three games in a row, their largest winning streak of the season.

3. Nate Darling’s game winner against James Madison (JMU)

Delaware’s leading scorer has been on a tear recently. Over his past four games, he has torched the competition, averaging 30.5 points in that span while sandwiching 34- and 27-point games. In his most recent outing against JMU, with the game tied 78-78, he banked in a mid-range jumper with five seconds remaining and James Madison missed a last-second layup as Delaware edged past the Dukes 80-78 in thrilling fashion.

Darling has established himself as the Blue Hen’s go-to-guy and Saturday’s game winner was another page turned in Darling’s book of heroics. However, it’s not even the top rated game-winner on this list.





Nate Darling pulls up just past the free-throw line for the game winning shot against James Madison.

2. Jacob Cushing’s game winning three versus Elon

With Delaware down by a point with five seconds left, Delaware senior Jacob Cushing caught a pass from a driving Ryan Allen and launched a three-pointer, putting it down to give the Blue Hens a 79-78 lead, Elon didn’t get a shot off in time and Delaware took the win off of Cushing’s three-pointer.

What makes this game winner so special is that Cushing did not get much playing time until then. He did not play in seven straight games from Dec. 14th through Jan. 9th and only logged seven minutes a piece in the previous two games. However, Coach Martin Ingelsby put his trust in the senior forward and he delivered.





Kevin Anderson hugs Jacob Cushing after Cushing hit a go-ahead three-pointer to give the Blue Hens the lead and ultimately, the win.

1. Kevin Anderson’s game winning layup at Hofstra

The Blue Hens have played quite a few close games this season, and have a few game winners to show for it. However, no shot was bigger than Kevin Anderson’s layup to beat Hofstra on the road as time expired. With just six seconds on the clock, Anderson weaved through Hofstra defenders, squeezed his way to the rim and put in a floater as the clock hit zero to give Delaware a huge win over defending CAA regular season champion Hofstra. This was a key win for Delaware, which has now won six in a row.

All stats were taken from Bluehens.com and are accurate as of Feb. 10.