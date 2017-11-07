Delaware brings in a talented freshman class, kicks off season Friday



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

2016-2017 leading scorer Ryan Daly returns for his sophomore season.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

Last year, men’s basketball Head Coach Martin Ingelsby snagged CAA Rookie of the Year Ryan Daly. Now, after grabbing three more talented freshmen off the recruiting trail this year, it seems as though Ingelsby has a talent for getting great players to join Blue Hens’ basketball.

Ingelsby’s first recruit was Ryan Allen, a guard out of top-program DeMatha Catholic High School. Allen played on teams with No. 1 NBA draft pick Markelle Fultz and received first-team All-Washington CAA honors as a senior.

With his ability to get to the rim and his lethal three-point shot, Allen will add some much-needed scoring depth to the team. He could very well challenge Anthony Mosley for the starting point guard position.

“It means a lot to keep up with guys like Aaron Thompson and Chris Lykes with them going to Butler and Miami, they’re great players,” Allen said. “I worked very hard and I felt I deserved it and it was an honor at the end of the day.”

Chyree Walker committed about a week after Allen. The two were teammates on the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) team, Team Takeover, in D.C. Walker is an athletic 6’5” forward from Fairfax, Va., who received offers from prominent programs including VCU and Georgia Tech. With some big-name schools on his radar, it came as a surprise when he chose Delaware over other, more high-quality programs.

“Here on my visit, I found the guys to be great gentlemen,” Walker said. “And [after] talking with the coaching staff, they seem sincere in making me a better player.”

Walker is the first three-star recruit to come to Delaware since Devon Saddler came and led the Hens to a CAA Championship in 2014. He will provide them with versatility on both ends of the floor.

Ingelsby brought a winning culture to Delaware coming from Notre Dame, where he went to two straight Elite Eights in the NCAA Tournament, and no one has won more than his third recruit, Kevin Anderson out of St. John Neumann High School. Anderson led his team to a 27-1 record last year. Anderson was the Class A Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Player of the Year, averaging 21.5 points and 11 rebounds as a senior.

“It helped me a lot,” Anderson said. “It gave me a type of attitude where nobody can beat me.”

At 6’5” and with a high basketball IQ, Anderson has a lot contribute to the Blue Hens. In his highschool career, he never lost a single regular season or playoff game.

Ingelsby was confident in the freshmen’s ability to play at the college level. He expects big things from them as well as the returning players.

“I’m really excited about the freshman we have coming in now,” Ingelsby said. “They’re competitive and they work hard, and I’m very excited for the opportunity to coach them. They’re all gonna have an opportunity from day one. They have really uplifted practice with how they compete. They’re going to be a big part of this, and that’s why we recruited them.”

Eric Carter, a redshirt junior forward who really came on strong toward the end of the season, posting 19 points and 10 rebounds versus Hofstra in the first round of CAA Tournament, looks to take on a larger leadership role this season.

“I’m excited — I feel like I’ve always held myself accountable,” Carter said. “The coaches have kind of relied on me to be a mentor to the young guys. I’ve been through the trenches so if they have any questions, I’m always here for them.”

Delaware lost four seniors from last year’s team that went 13-20. However, the freshmen trio of Walker, Allen and Anderson should provide some talent and depth to take the load off of Daly. Daly broke the Delaware records for points and rebounds by a freshman.

The Hens begin their season this Friday, when they travel to Richmond, Va. to take on the Spiders.