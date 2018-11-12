Delaware can’t stay close with Stony Brook, leaves playoff fate to season’s final week



K.C. Hinton (3) and Troy Reeder (9) combine to make a tackle at Stony Brook Saturday.

It was a cold, windy day on Long Island as No. 11 Delaware football took on No. 12 Stony Brook. Delaware — with a 5-1 record in CAA play heading into the game — and Stony Brook at 4-2, were expected to be evenly matched to the very end.

Instead, Stony Brook came out with a decisive 17-3 win.

“We’re disappointed with how we played today,” Head Coach Danny Rocco said post game to BlueHens.com. “We didn’t execute in a bunch of facets of the game and you can’t do that against quality opponents and expect to win.”

The first quarter was scoreless, sprinkled with incomplete passes on both sides. Delaware safety Nasir Adderley intercepted a Stony Brook pass attempt early in the quarter to start Delaware’s first scoring drive. He had a season high in tackles with 13.

The second quarter was as deadlocked until the very last moment, when Stony Brook kicked a field goal to give themselves a 3-0 lead headed into halftime. Delaware saw a Frank Raggo field goal attempt go wide in the wind and another hit off the right post in a quarter roughed up by incomplete passes and penalties.

The third quarter started off with a kickoff by the Seawolves that went out of bounds. Even after the penalty cost Stony Brook 20 yards, Delaware watched as their quarterback, Pat Kehoe, was sacked. They were assessed a delay of game penalty, Kehoe threw two incomplete passes and the Pritchard punt didn’t go nearly as far as hoped.

It was a collapse of plays that Delaware should have executed. Simple as that. And it probably summed up the day for the Blue Hens.

Stony Brook scored a touchdown on the next drive.

Things were still recoverable for the Blue Hens in the fourth quarter. Down 10-0, Delaware still had a chance, especially after Raggo was able to cut into Stony Brook’s lead with a field goal.

A Stony Brook field goal attempt from Alex Lucansky fell short with eight minutes left — enough time to return from a 10-3 deficit.

And then, three yard rush, penalty for illegal formation on Delaware, pass ruled incomplete on review and the drive was cut off by an interception.

Throw in another Stony Brook touchdown and extra point to stretch their lead to 17-3, and Delaware was under pressure with five and half minutes to go. The Blue Hens lined up for another scoring drive and collapsed. In eight plays, there were four complete passes, four incomplete, Kehoe was sacked twice and Delaware was penalized once.

They managed to stop the next Stony Brook drive, but theirs wasn’t any better. Five plays, two incomplete passes and Kehoe sacked again.

Stony Brook lost three yards on their last three plays to run the clock down.

“We’ve got to quickly learn from this and improve because we’ve still got a chance obtain one of our goals entering next weekend,” Rocco added.

The Blue Hens return home to Delaware to face Villanova next Saturday, Nov. 17. The last regular season home game will be Military Appreciation Day, as well as celebrating Senior Day with football, cheer, the marching band and the pep dance team. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m.