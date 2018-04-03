Delaware club gymnastics off to Nationals



The university’s club gymnastics team qualified for Nationals in Ft. Worth, Texas, where they will go up against over 63 other schools over three days.

To qualify for Nationals, the only requirement set by the National Association of Intercollegiate Gymnastics Club (NAIGC) is that each team must compete in at least two meets prior to Nationals.

Thursday, April 12, the first day of the competition, marks the beginning of the preliminary rounds, which then carry into Friday. The finals are scheduled to take place on Saturday.

In previous years, the top 10 teams from each round moved on. However, this year the NAIGC has changed the requirements to qualify for the finals to allow each competing university to have a representative for the finals.

Delaware’s gymnastics team has been a registered club sport for three years and has always had individuals qualify for the finals at Nationals, but never the whole team.

“We have a lot of talent this year,” senior and president of the team Danielle McMahon said. “We’re really hoping that we get to finals this year as a whole team.”

Delaware’s gymnastics program is made up of 35 girls split into either an A, B or C team. There are no official tryouts and all skill levels are welcomed, but the A team tends to include girls who are of a higher skill level. Only 25 of the 35 members will be occupying the Nationals team, however.

“The reason we only bring 25 girls is because three teams is already a lot to send,” McMahon said. “Even if we could expense-wise, it’s really hard to have four teams there, and we couldn’t fit all 35 people on to three teams because you can only have eight people on each team, so we just have to filter it down. It also makes everyone try harder throughout the year because they’re fighting to get that spot.”

To make the Nationals team, Delaware uses a point system throughout the whole season, which is used to make sure that well-rounded teammates who place high at meets and participate outside of competitions get go to Nationals. Teammates get points from attending practices, how performing well at meets and attending fundraising events. The members who have the most points, who have been the most active in all areas of the team — practice, meets and fundraising — are the ones to make the cut.

“Since we don’t have team cuts, anyone who wants to be on the team can be on the team,” senior Samantha Swanson said. “But then having a Nationals team not only has people come to practice and participate, but work harder throughout the whole year and go to our fundraisers and stuff like that.”

On March 24, Delaware competed at Regionals, which mainly serves as a meet to get teams ready for Nationals. It is not mandatory for the entire team to compete at Regionals, even team members who plan to compete at Nationals.

“I feel really good overall,” junior and vice president of next year’s team, Alyssa Fodera, said. “I’ve been looking around at practice and everyone’s throwing a lot of skills right now and doing pretty well so far. We’re good under pressure.”

Delaware competed in four meets this year leading up to Nationals, which will last from Thursday, April 12 to Saturday, April 14.

“There’s so many teams at Nationals and sessions leading up to the finals on Saturday that it’s very tough to qualify.” McMahon said. “But we’re hopeful and I think it’s very possible.”