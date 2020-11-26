Delaware COVID-19 cases surge with the arrival of Thanksgiving

With the arrival of a socially-distanced Thanksgiving, Newark is seeing an all-time high of COVID-19 cases.



With the arrival of a socially-distanced Thanksgiving, Newark is seeing an all-time high of COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus cases are rising in several regions of Delaware, including Newark. According to the Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH), the percent of persons testing positive has increased from an average of 12% to an average of 17%, as of Nov. 19. The DPH also reported that the cumulative number of cases is at an all-time high in Newark, at 1,698 cases as of Nov. 20.

Newark Mayor Jerry Clifton said that he, along with many others, is very concerned about the rising number of cases. He believes mask-wearing and social gatherings are the biggest contributors to the rise in cases.

“I think that, as it applies to Newark, if more people wore a mask and more people watch who they’re associating with and who they’re gathering with, I think that it would go a long way to bring the numbers down,” Clifton said.

Clifton also said that students leaving for Thanksgiving break scares him because of the possibility of infecting elderly family members. Further, there is the risk of students traveling to places with even higher rates of cases than Newark and possibly becoming infected and bringing it back to Newark.

“Well, with the numbers going up, it scares me, because not only are they going home with parents that are middle-aged — probably for the most part in the 40 to 55 or even 60-year-old range — and who could become even more vulnerable, vulnerable because of age and of conditions that you encounter along life’s journey, and it’s scary that they’re infected; they could really bring harm to a loved one,” Clifton said. “And then, on the other side of the coin, you have students going home to areas that have higher numbers than we have and coming back to Newark.”

Clifton said he advises keeping Thanksgiving gatherings very small, with immediate family members only, in order to stay safe.

“I think staying safe on Thanksgiving is essentially, watch where you go, what you do, family gatherings, should be strictly those members of very immediate family, especially younger people,” Clifton said. “They want to see their cousins and all, who are of the same age range and maybe students somewhere else, as well. I always look forward to seeing my cousins and so forth. I think we’ve got to recognize that this isn’t the year to have large gatherings … You have the rest of your life to do it, and we’re trying to keep you safe so you actually have a rest of your life.”

In addition, Clifton also said students should expect the state government to react to the rising number of cases that are partially due to student parties and gatherings.

On Nov. 17, Gov. John Carney held a press conference in which he expressed his concern about the rising cases and announced the state’s new restrictions in relation to COVID-19.

“The conditions on the ground are getting worse, and we need to take action targeted towards the venues where spread is occurring, which we know through the contact tracing effort that we’ve had for some time now,” Carney said.

The social restrictions include indoor gatherings in homes limited to 10 people, indoor gatherings outside of homes limited to 30% of the fire capacity and up to 50 people, and outdoor gatherings limited to 50 people but up to 250 may be allowed with a plan provided by DPH.

Restaurants and bars must operate at no more than 30% of the fire capacity indoors with allowances for outdoor seating, and restaurants must have a sign at each table that directs when the customer must wear a mask.

In relation to sports and exercising, masks are now required at all times in any exercise facility, and Delaware sports organizations, teams or venues are prohibited from participating in tournaments with out-of-state teams. Delaware teams are prohibited from traveling across state lines for tournaments.

Social and restaurant restrictions will go into effect at 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 23, and restrictions relating to sports and exercise will go into effect at 8:00 a.m. Dec. 1.

At the press conference, Carney said that a lot of the transmission is happening in social environments, and he believes that these restrictions are the right choice for Delaware right now.

“I know this is difficult, and it’s difficult for me as governor to decide to put these restrictions in place,” Carney said. “I can tell you: I wouldn’t do it if I didn’t think it was the right thing to do for the health and economic welfare of our state, not just tomorrow, next week, but next month and next year.”