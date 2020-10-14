Delaware Debates: Murray claims COVID is not fatal to the majority of Delaware, Carney defends against lawsuit settlement motives



Current Delaware Democratic Governor John Carney and Republican nominee Julianne Murray faced off in the Delaware Debates Tuesday night, hosted by the university’s Center for Political Communication (CPC) and moderated by Ralph Begleiter, founding director of the CPC and former CNN journalist.

Carney and Murray butted heads on nearly every issue including current and future COVID-19 regulations in the state. Carney stood by the “new normal:” mask wearing, social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. Murray, however, said the state has been in lockdown for way too long and mask wearing has been “worn out.”

“We need to step back from that fear,” Murray said. “For 99.94% of the Delaware population, this is not fatal.”

According to reports from Delaware’s official COVID-19 tracking, the fatality rate is actually at 2.7%, not the 0.06% that Murray alleges. Furthermore, according to Begleiter, referring to results from a recent Delaware poll, 70% of Delawareans say they wear a mask “always” or “very often,” and 78% favor a mandatory mask-wearing requirement.

Murray said she did not believe the poll to be accurate.

“On the campaign trail, that is not at all what I am being told,” Murray said.

Murray continued to make claims in regards to COVID-19 and the severity of the virus.

“It’s less deadly than the flu in many circumstances,” Murray said.

The CDC estimated about 34,000 deaths out of 35.5 million cases in the 2018 to 2019 flu season, while 200,000+ coronavirus deaths have been recorded out of almost 8 million cases.

In reference to the coronavirus outbreak in Sussex County, particularly amongst poultry plant workers, Carney said they were unable to close the plant due to a proclamation from the Trump administration that no meat packing plants across the country could be closed.

“It set us back at least a week, a week and a half, with respect to testing,” Carney said.

Ultimately, thousands of workers and their families were tested and continued to undergo testing in order to return to work. In response to Carney, Murray made claims regarding the results and outcomes of those tests.

“The key issue here is that with the poultry plants, lots of testing,” Murray said. “Yes, positive test results. Again, no fatalities.”

Numbers from late August say that a total of 1,032 Delaware poultry workers were infected with the virus and seven died.

Murray and Carney also discussed the economic deficit caused by coronavirus. Carney said the state has $125 million in reserves, but Murray said she believes taxes will still go up to make up for lost revenue.

As the topic of education was brought to the table, Carney voiced his support for opportunity funding but was soon asked questions about a recent lawsuit settlement.

First filed by Delawareans for Educational Opportunity and the Delaware NAACP in 2018, Delaware education officials were accused of sending more money to schools with already well-off children than it did to schools with high poverty rates. Under the settlement, Carney must propose that the General Assembly make “Opportunity Funding” permanent by 2023. By 2025, the state should grow the pot of money from $35 million to $60 million.

Murray noted that the settlement’s timing was too convenient, coming in just as Carney went up for re-election.

Carney and Murray stood on opposite sides for several more issues, including property reassessments, the banning of assault weapons and removal of Confederate symbols.

Murray said reassessing property taxes would affect Delaware’s “attractiveness,” but Carney disagreed.

“There are people who want to move for the real estate market in Sussex County, which is booming right now,” Carney said. “You got low interest rates. You’ve got extremely low property taxes that are a fraction of what people pay in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York where a lot of these people are moving from.”

Carney said he supports a ban on assault weapons in order to prevent a mass shooting in Delaware, alluding to what the United States saw at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Columbine High School and Stoneman Douglas High School. Murray said there is “no such thing as assault weapons” and supported the Second Amendment.

Carney also supported the removal of Confederate symbols and said it is imperative to understand the history behind them and take action.

“We ought to develop symbols that we can all embrace and so that we can come together as one community,” Carney said. “We can reconcile a terrible history of systemic racism in our country, in our state. As a border state and a slave-owning state, Delaware has a very difficult history there, and it’s one that most people don’t understand.”

Murray considered the removal of symbols a “federal issue” and said she would rather “focus on Delaware,” choosing to comment on the city of Wilmington instead.

“[Carney] has failed Wilmington,” Murray said. “Wilmington is out of control, and we absolutely have to do something about it and, in my view, that actually is much more of what we should be talking about, instead of symbols and trying to erase history.”

Murray said she believes racial justice and law enforcement can operate in the same field and that a partnership between law enforcement and the community is needed.

“We have fantastic police officers in the state, but you know, if that bad egg is there, get rid of them,” Murray said. “That will actually help with the trust going into the community and will allow the partnership that needs to happen that would actually help mitigate that violence.”

Carney turned to place the responsibility on the community to get along with law enforcement.

“We identify these gang-involved members and we give them the choice,” Carney said. “Either take the assistance with us and our social services, or we’re gonna come and bring down the law hard on you and send you to prison for a long time for perpetrating violence on our streets.”

Prompted by a university student’s question regarding the candidates’ position on the subject, Delaware may not be legalizing recreational marijuana anytime soon. Murray said she understands how it could be a revenue boost, but both candidates gave a hard “no” on passing the bill.

As a coastal state with a large beach tourism industry, Carney pressed that rising sea levels are a real threat for the Delaware community. Murray said she doesn’t want to “overreact” to the flooding. She also shot down the idea of additional regulations on other environmental issues like air pollution.

“We already have so many regulations trying to protect the environment,” Murray said. “This is just something else that I don’t think we need to be getting into. We need to be talking about other issues.”

Begleiter noted that Delaware appears to be missing the carbon emissions target set by Carney, a 30% reduction in greenhouse gases by 2030, to which Carney said they are still committed to those goals.

“We’ve shifted from coal-fired electricity generation to a lot of natural gas-fired electricity generation,” Carney said. “That’s not an alternative, that doesn’t qualify as alternative energy, but we’re still making progress. There was a bill in the legislature to move the goalposts to 40% by 2035.”

On mail-in voting, Murray said it allows for “incumbency protection” and is furthering the “hysteria” and “fear” about coronavirus. Carney, however, advocated for mail-in voting, voicing his “confidence in the system in Delaware.”

“We ought to make it possible for every man and woman in our country to vote, and to make it as safe and as easy as possible, and that’s what vote-by-mail does,” Carney said.

Carney immediately responded “yes” to the abolishment of the Electoral College.

“The person who gets the most votes ought to win; I think that’s a pretty simple proposition,” Carney said.

Opposing, Murray immediately responded “no.”

“I’m absolutely not in favor of abolishing [the Electoral College],” Murray said. “The Founding Fathers were geniuses for why they created that.”

The second debate was originally to include current Democratic Senator Chris Coons and Republican nominee Lauren Witzke, but Coons said in late Sept. that he will not debate with Witzke, who has been criticized widely “for supporting the dangerous QAnon conspiracy theory, posting racist memes, and allying herself with white nationalists and anti-Semites,” as stated by Coon’s campaign manager Christy Gleason.

The debate is now between candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives, Democratic incumbent Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Nominee Lee Murphy, and is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. A live stream can be found on the CPC website.