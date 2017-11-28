Delaware drops OT thriller, rebounds with defense-led win



Sophomore Rebecca Lawrence is averaging 5.2 points through six games this season.

The Delaware women’s basketball team split a pair of early season tests at the Saint Joseph’s Thanksgiving tournament.

Delaware lost to Saint Peter’s on Saturday, 90-87 in double overtime, then defeated Eastern Illinois, 66-37 on Sunday. Delaware is 3-3 on the season.

Samone DeFreese’s layup with 25 seconds remaining in regulation tied Delaware and Saint Peter’s at 73 and — after a missed Sajanna Bethea layup — sent the game to overtime. Delaware and Saint Peter’s exchanged the lead four times in the extra period, which ended with a Bethea layup. Delaware led by one with 1:37 remaining in the second overtime, before Saint Peter’s rattled off 4 unanswered points to finish the game.

Sunday, after a slow start shooting, Delaware shot 50 percent in the third quarter to pull away from Eastern Illinois. Eastern Illinois was 5-33 (15 percent) from the field in the second half. The 37 points allowed was Delaware’s lowest point total allowed this season.

Junior forward Nicole Enabosi recorded double-doubles in each contest, including a career-high 27 points off 12-17 shooting and 16 rebounds against Saint Peter’s. Enabosi earned CAA Player of the Week honors for the second time this season. She leads the CAA in points per game (22.0), rebounds per game (13.0), field goal percentage (68.1 percent) and double doubles (4).

DeFreese received her first career start against Saint Peter’s after setting a career-high in scoring with 24 points against Boston University on Nov. 19. DeFreese, a sophomore forward, recorded 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, including six on the offensive glass.

Delaware will now prepare for a three-game road swing, with trips to Saint Bonaventure (Nov. 29), Princeton (Dec. 2) and Army (Dec. 6) upcoming. Delaware returns home Dec. 10 to face Delaware State. CAA play begins for Delaware Dec. 29 at Drexel.