Delaware enters 2017-18 season refueled under new Head Coach Natasha Adair



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Senior Makeda Nicholas will anchor the frontcourt along with junior Nicole Enabosi.

BY

SENIOR REPORTER

After 21 seasons under former Head Coach Tina Martin, the squad prepares to face the upcoming season with a new leader in Head Coach Natasha Adair.

Martin retired from coaching Delaware basketball after leading the Hens to a 16-14 record last season. Adair was hired in May, shortly after Martin retired. Adair comes from Georgetown where she turned the program around from a four-win team to a playoff contender.

Nicole Enabosi returns as a First Team All-CAA selection in 2017 and is a preseason All-CAA selection for this year as well. The junior forward averaged a double double last season with 13.7 points and was second in the CAA for rebounds, with 10 rebounds per game.

Her defensive prowess and rebounding ability makes her one of the most dominant forces in the CAA.

“I hope to be that sort of leader and mentor for the young girls especially because I had such a great experience with the girls who led me along the way when I was in their position,” Enabosi said.

Adair is focusing heavily on increasing the team’s amount of three-point attempts, as her Hoyas shot 526 of them last season. Getting up shots will be no problem for sophomore guard Bailey Kargo, who shot two or more three-pointers in three differents games last season and brings solid perimeter shooting to the team.

Kargo was the 2016 Metro 4A Conference Player of the Year after averaging 18.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

“It’s definitely been a confidence booster,” Kargo said after being named conference player of the year. “At the collegiate level, everything is much faster and much more different than high school. It’s definitely a huge ego booster.”

Abby Gonzales will run the show at the point guard position for the Hens this season. She is 14th in program history with a 30.2 percent shooting on three-pointers. She was also placed on the CAA Academic Honor Roll as well as an All-CAA Rookie Team Selection.

“The coaches have taught me a lot more than I knew before,” Gonzales said. “They’ve shown me what it is to be a true leader; they’ve helped me through that, and not just me but everyone on the team.”

Helping Enabosi in the front court will be senior forward Makeda Nicholas. Last year, Nicholas won team Defensive Player of the Year and is fifth on the program’s all time blocks list.

Her 500 rebounds are good for 27th in school history. Nicholas is always focused on doing whatever she can to ensure a victory for her team.

“Knowing that my defensive skills are going to help this team win,like, whatever I can do to get a steal or a block shot motivates me,” Nicholas said. “Whatever I can do to help my team win, I’m going to do.”

As head coach of the Hoyas, she led the team to a 17-13 record in just her third season at Georgetown. She is just the fourth coach in program history for the Hens and looks to build upon their 16-14 season from a year ago. Kargo said Adair’s style will make “a world of difference.”

“The mindset is already here. This is a program that is used to winning and built on a winning tradition,” Adair said. “They have made my transition smoother because in the gym, they are locked in. Our goal is to win the CAA, and they are coachable. It’s easy for me to instill my philosophy in the team. Basketball is basketball. I have been really honing into their skill sets, and coaching to their style of play is going to make it fun for them.”

Delaware begins the season on on Friday, Nov. 10 when they travel to Buffalo.