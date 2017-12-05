Delaware faculty diversity statistics well below national average



While a majority of faculty at the university have expressed that they are generally dissatisfied, the reasons why vary between members.

In the spring of 2016, the university conducted its regularly scheduled Faculty Climate Survey. The survey, which was executed to probe overall faculty satisfaction, reported that 53 percent of faculty were unhappy with their current employment arrangements.

The survey asked respondents to evaluate ethnic diversity at the university by assigning it a numerical value between one (poor) and seven (excellent). White faculty members reported an average response of 4.60 while African-American faculty members reported an average response of 2.22. Latino(a) and Asian faculty members both had an average response of 4.00.

Faculty were asked questions related to informal networks, workload and discrimination. They also rated these responses on a scale of one to seven, in this case ranging from strongly disagree to strongly agree, respectively. One question, asking if URM faculty had to work harder than white colleagues to be perceived as valued, showed varying responses. White faculty members averaged a 2.94 response while Black faculty averaged a 5.33, Asian faculty averaged a 3.20 and Latino(a) faculty averaged a 4.10.

The same general pattern was reflected in a question related to white faculty receiving preferential treatment in recruitment and promotion. White faculty averaged a response of 2.68 while Latino(a) faculty averaged 4.40 and Asian faculty averaged a 3.75. Black faculty averaged a 5.22.

Yasser Payne, associate professor of sociology and African studies, has long been engaged with the black community both at the university and in Delaware as a whole. Prior to arriving at the university in 2006, Payne had heard first-hand accounts of the experience of other African American faculty members.

“I’m coming into an environment, an intellectual milieu with lots of warnings, lots of dissatisfaction about what it means to be a black person here on campus,” Payne said. “With that said, my personal experience was extremely good. I believe that a lot of the experiences that were shared with me early on, I do think that those experiences were accurate. I do think there is a legacy here at UD, where black faculty in particular experience some pretty rough things.”

Data stored within the university’s Institutional Research and Effectiveness shows that, in 2016, 73.3 percent of all undergraduate students on the Newark campus were white, while black students accounted for only for 5.4 percent. Among graduate students on the other hand, 48.9 percent were white, compared to the 5.1 percent of black students.

In that same year, African-American faculty totaled just 53 out of 1,256 members. From the years 2012-2016, the percentage of African-American faculty without administrative appointment never reached four percent. Those with administrative appointment never accounted for more than .3 percent, and the same can be said for those who held high-ranking chair positions.

The university’s diversity in numbers is numbers are more or less on par with the national averages at most universities in the United States. In the State of Delaware, African-Americans make up 21.4 percent of the population.

“I do think, attached to race is value, whiteness has value, whiteness is a form of currency,” Payne said. “Any time you talk about race, you’re talking about power, but it’s real currency not necessarily this kind of abstract thing we sometimes reduce it to. In this economic, capitalistic society, whiteness is worth more. I think if you made 25 percent of the student body here at the university of Delaware black, I think that would in turn drop the value not only of the institution but more importantly the degree that it produces.”