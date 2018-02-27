What Delaware fans need to know before the CAA Tournament



Matt Kunz/THE REVIEW

Senior guard Anthony Mosley (3) will be a critical part of Delaware’s success at the CAA tournament.

BY

ASSISTANT SPORTS EDITOR

Delaware enters the 2018 CAA tournament as the seventh seed in Head Coach Martin Ingelsby’s second season, with a record of 13-18 overall and 6-12 in CAA play.

Last season, Delaware defeated Hofstra, 81-76, in the play-in round of the tournament, before falling to UNCW, the eventual champion, 91-82, in the quarterfinals.

The pieces from last year’s tournament run have largely remained the same for the Blue Hens, who are once again led by sophomore Ryan Daly. His 17 points per game lead the team and place him in All-CAA contention, as the league’s tenth-leading scorer.

The only newcomer in the starting lineup is freshman Ryan Allen. Allen leads CAA freshman in scoring (15.7 points per game) and three point shooting percentage (39.9 percent). His scoring mark is second among Delaware freshman in a single season all-time, only behind Daly’s 16.0 scoring average a season ago.

Without another consistent scorer, Delaware will go only as far as Daly can take them. In Delaware’s two tournament games last season, Daly averaged 25.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.

Here is Delaware’s path through the tournament. The winner of the CAA tournament receives an automatic berth to the NCAA March Madness tournament. Delaware will need to win four straight games (which would tie their longest win streak of the season) to win the tournament — a feat Delaware has not accomplished since the 2013-2014 season.

Delaware will play the tenth-seeded Elon Phoenix Saturday at 6:30 p.m in the North Charleston Coliseum in Charleston, SC. If Delaware defeats Elon, the Blue Hens will play the Northeastern Huskies, the number two seed, Sunday at 6:00 p.m.

Elon Phoenix 14-17, 6-12

As one of only two teams in the CAA to return all five starters from a season ago, Elon was picked to finish third in the CAA preseason poll. The Phoenix failed to live up to those lofty expectations, losing their final six games of the regular season by an average margin of 17.8 points.

Elon lives and dies by the deep ball, earning a CAA-leading 43.3% of their points from three-point range. Forward Tyler Seibring leads the Phoenix in scoring with 15.5 points per game and a 43.8 three-point shooting percentage, but Elon lacks a shot creator of Daly’s caliber.

Delaware and Elon split their regular season series, with both teams defending home floor. The Blue Hens won the most recent matchup on Feb. 17, 72-57. The win broke the Blue Hens’ season-long nine game losing streak.

Against Elon’s shooters, no Blue Hen lead will be safe. However, the Blue Hens match up well against Elon’s defense, which has allowed 79.3 points on average in their six game losing streak. After the Blue Hens’ season-closing win, these teams are trending in the opposite direction.

Projected Elon Starting Lineup

Dainan Swoope Jr., 6’0’’ 185 lbs. 12.4 ppg 3.1 rpg 3.8 apg 35.2% 31.2 3 PT%

Swoope is fourth in the CAA in assists and tied for ninth in three-point field goals made (2.1 per game).

Steven Santa Ana Jr., 6’4’’ 190 lbs. 9.5 ppg 4.3 rpg 2.0 apg 42.9% 36.0 3PT%

Santa Ana was tripped by Duke’s Grayson Allen in 2016, prompting Duke to suspend Allen indefinitely. The suspension lasted one game.

Dmitri Thompson, Sr. 6’4’’ 205 lbs. 11.8 ppg 5.3 rpg 2.2 apg 44.2% 37.8 3PT%

The three-year starter has raised his three-point shooting mark by over 10 percentage points from his junior year.

Brian Dawkins, R-Sr. 6’8’’ 240 lbs. 12.5 ppg 5.5 rpg 1.2 apg 49.6% 32.8 3PT%

Dawkins scored a season-high 25 points in Elon’s regular season finale against James Madison.

Tyler Seibring, Jr. 6’9’’ 225 lbs. 15.5 ppg 6.7 rpg 2.1 apg 49.2% 43.8 3PT%

Seibring leads all CAA big men in three-point shooting and is third in the conference overall. 50.4% of his production has come from deep this season.

Northeastern Huskies 21-9, 14-4

Transfer Vasa Pusica has vaulted Northeastern into the championship discussion. The Huskies won a share of the CAA Regular Season Title, after a quarterfinal tournament exit a season ago — despite graduating the reigning CAA Player of the Year, T.J. Williams.

Northeastern has not lost since Feb. 1, riding a seven-game winning streak into the tournament. The Huskies defeated the Blue Hens 76-64 on Jan. 20 in Boston and 70-67 on Feb. 8 in Newark.

If Delaware advances past Elon to face Northeastern, their focus will be on slowing down Pusica, who averaged 21.5 points against the Blue Hens this season, is likely Northeastern’s only All-Conference player. The Huskies are the only team in the conference with just one scorer inside the league’s top 30 in points per game.

Vasa Pusica R-Jr. 6’5’’ 210 lbs. 17.6ppg 3.4rpg 5.0apg 50.5% 41.8 3PT%

Pusica ended the season with a career-high 31 points at Elon. He is ninth in the CAA in scoring, third in assists and tenth in field goal percentage.

Shawn Occeus SO 6’4’’ 208 lbs. 10.4ppg 2.6rpg 1.8apg 44.6% 32.8 3PT%

Occeus leads the CAA in steals (2.0 per game).

Donnell Gresham Jr. R-SO 6’1’’ 203 lbs. 9.3ppg 4.0rpg 1.7apg 42.6% 45.3 3PT%

Gresham Jr. missed all but four games in the 2016-2017 season due to a hand injury.

Bolden Brace SO 6’6’ ’ 227 lbs. 8.0ppg 4.9rpg 2.1apg 46.0% 40.2 3PT%

Brace recorded a career-high 40 points on February 2017. It was only the 18th ever 40-point game in CAA history. His season-high this year is 14 points.

Anthony Green Jr. 6’10’’ 252 lbs. 6.8ppg 3.4rpg 0.7apg 0.6bpg 72.6%

If Green had enough attempts to qualify, his 72.6% mark from the field would rank first in the CAA.

Other facts to ponder heading into the tournament

-Hofstra’s Justin Wright-Foreman, the CAA’s leading scorer at 24.2 points per game, has posted 23 20-plus point performances. Delaware’s entire team has 19 such games (Daly-8, Allen-6, Anderson-2, Mosley-2, Carter-1).

-Ryan Allen has hit a three-pointer in 28 consecutive games. It is the second-longest streak in Blue Hens history. From 1994-1996 Peca Arsic hit a three in 36 straight games.

-Allen’s 83 made three-point attempts are three shy of Delaware’s all-time record for made three-point attempts in a season (John Gordon, 86, 1998-1999). Allen has hit the most three-pointers in a regular season.

-56.7 percent of Allen’s points this season came from three-point attempts.

-25.2 percent of Delaware’s points this season came from three-point field goals. Elon led the CAA with 43.3 percent of their points coming from three-pointers in the regular season.

-Delaware was 6-7 in CAA play with Ryan Daly and 0-5 without Daly.

-Eric Carter’s 57.9% is the highest in a single season from a Delaware starter since the 2008-2009 season when Jim Ledsome shot 69.4%.