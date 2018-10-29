Delaware field hockey carries momentum into CAA tournament



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Delaware huddles before their final regular season game against Hofstra.

BY

Senior Reporter

After starting the season 5-6 in their first 11 games, the Delaware field hockey team has rallied off to seven straight victories. They secured their third straight CAA championship appearance and fourth overall after Friday’s win against Northeastern.

All six of their losses were against ranked teams, including Saint Joseph’s, Louisville, Maryland, Princeton, Albany and Rutgers. Since then, they have played one ranked team, Virginia (20th), and beat them 2-0 at home.

The Blue Hens have outscored their opponents 52-30 on the season. 61.5 percent of their shot attempts are on target. They also have 125 penalty corners, which they usually take advantage of.

Notable players include senior Greta Nauck, who leads the team with 28 points and 10 assists while only playing in 14 games. Sophomore Lotte De Koning and Nauck share the title of top goal scorer on the team with nine each.

The Blue Hens currently have a 20-game winning streak against CAA opponents. However, No. 2 seed William and Mary will be playing with a chip on their shoulder after getting knocked out by the Blue Hens 3-0 in the championship game last year.

The rest of the conference teams all have losing overall records. Northeastern went 4-2 in the conference to secure the third seed but have an 8-10 mark overall. Drexel, James Madison and Hofstra fill in the next three spots after they each went 2-4 in CAA play. Towson rounds out the standings with an 0-6 mark in league play.

The Blue Hens will look to keep momentum going when they start the CAA tournament on Friday, Nov. 2 at Fred Rullo Stadium at 3 p.m.. They will be pitted against No. 4 seed James Madison.The championship game will be held on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m., and the winner will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.