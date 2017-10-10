Delaware field hockey dominates CAA rival James Madison



Quinn Ludwicki/THE REVIEW

The Blue Hens dominated James Madison, making it even more likely that Delaware will host the CAA tournament.

In their second conference game of the season, the No. 8 ranked Delaware field hockey team beat the No. 16 James Madison Dukes 5-2, Sunday afternoon to move the team to 9-3 on the season.

“It gives us a lot of confidence not only for conferences games, but also for postseason and other games this season,” junior forward Greta Nauk said. “It was definitely important that we got the win today and not only the win, but we executed our gameplan and played Delaware field hockey.”

Sunday’s matchup was expected to be a challenge for the Blue Hens. The team lost to to No. 20 Albany on Sept. 22 and No. 1 Connecticut on Sept. 24, both overtime losses at home.

“We knew they would be aggressive; we knew they would play a little bit physical,” Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof said. “We kept our composure, executed our gameplan and then good things could happen.”

Delaware’s offense got back on track in their last two games against Drexel and Lafayette. Away at Drexel on Sept. 29, the Blue Hens won 4-0. Just a few days later, Delaware then beat Lafayette 9-0.

The offense continued to be successful in Sunday’s game. The Blue Hens came out firing, putting 15 shots on goal in the first half — Nauk making 6 of them. She had two goals in the game; one in the first half and one in the second half. With those four points in the game, Nauk now sits alone in first place in Delaware’s record books with 129 career points.

“I never care about individual awards,” Nauk said. “I’m very passionate about this program, about this school, so I want to be the best player I can be for the school. I want to make the team successful.”

The defense led by junior Kiki Bink, senior Kayla Devlin and sophomore Sarah Horgan proved to be a force to be reckoned with in Sunday’s game. During the first half, the defense regularly pressed the Duke’s offense and pushed the ball downfield, which transitioned to points on the board for the offense. In the second half, JMU was able to make the most of their few opportunities and get two points on the board.

“The first half especially the way we stepped up, intercept, pressured them was very well done; second half you will always have a few moments, especially knowing they have to come, they start pounding more, overall very proud and pleased with the way we played,” van de Kerkhof said. “Our mindset has gotten better from a defensive perspective.”

Through Oct. 4, the Blue Hens ranked fourth nationally in defensive saves per game. Senior goalie Emmeline Oltmans has been an influential player contributing to the team’s ability to execute on defense.

“I was a little bit nervous, but it’s JMU, it’s tough opponents,” Oltmans said. “We have a lot of small things and details to work on just like connect more on the offensive side and communication on defense, but overall we are headed in the right direction.”

Delaware continues CAA play with their next game against No. 21 Saint Joseph’s on Oct. 14. The Blue Hens later play No. 18 William and Mary on Oct. 20. Those two games could prove to be crucial for the Hen’s who are vying for a chance to host the 2017 CAA Championship.

With the win, Delaware moves 3-3 against ranked opponents this year and also moves to 2-0 in the CAA.

“Great performance that would allow us, probably, if we do what we are supposed to do, to be number one at the end of the regular season and then host the CAA’s,” van de Kerkhof said. “We have positioned ourselves stronger for at large considerations with NCAA purposes.”