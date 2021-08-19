Delaware field hockey reveals 2021 fall schedule

Courtesy of Mark Campbell/Delaware Athletics

The path for the Blue Hens to defend their conference title begins at the end of August, with two road matchups versus Old Dominion and Virginia.

BY

Senior Reporter

Delaware field hockey is set to play a full slate of games this upcoming year. The team released its 18 opponents ahead of the 2021 fall season earlier this month.

The Blue Hens won their seventh Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championship and made their seventh National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament appearance under Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof during the 2021 spring season. Delaware finished with a record of 4-3 in the shortened regular season and 6-4 on the year.

The defending conference champions will start their 2021 fall season on Aug. 27 with a road matchup at Old Dominion. The Blue Hens will stay in the state of Virginia for an Aug. 29 matchup against the University of Virginia. The last time the two teams met was in the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, where Delaware’s season came to an end by a score of 4-1.

Delaware’s first home game at Fred P. Rullo Stadium will come on Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. against American University. The Blue Hens have never lost to American in the pair’s seven meetings since 1981.

The fall season will consist of a total of 12 out-of-conference games, ten of which come before Delaware begins conference play. Delaware’s other two non-conference games are on Oct. 24 at home against Penn and its regular-season finale on Halloween at Connecticut.

Conference play will begin for Delaware on Oct. 3 at 12 p.m. at home against Towson. Four of Delaware’s six CAA matchups are in Newark this fall, including an Oct. 15 faceoff with James Madison, followed by an Oct. 17 game against William and Mary.

Delaware beat James Madison in overtime of the CAA Championship last season 3-2. William and Mary defeated Delaware in the 2018 CAA finals and is the only team to do so in Delaware’s last eight straight conference championship game appearances.

“Our non-conference schedule should prepare us well to compete for the CAA Regular Season Title, to be the best we need to be to compete for the CAA Tournament Championship and this year make a deeper run into the NCAA Tournament,” van de Kerkof said in a press release.

Fred P. Rullo Stadium is also expected to play host to the CAA’s 2021 conference tournament. The tournament date is scheduled from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7. Delaware has hosted the tournament since the 2016 season.