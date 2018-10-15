Delaware field hockey shuts out Virginia 2-0



Delaware Athletics

Senior Lisa Giezeman scored the first of two goals for the Hens win against the Cavaliers.

BY

Senior Reporter



The Blue Hens Field Hockey defense came out strong as they shook off No. 20 Virginia 2-0 for their third shutout of the season.

Delaware got on the board in the first half with a goal by senior Lisa Giezeman. It wasn’t until the second half that freshman Pia Freudenberger scored with a little over three minutes left to give the Blue Hens an extra cushion to seal the game.

The win over the Cavaliers gave Delaware (now 8-6, including Sunday’s win over the University of Pennsylvania) their second win over a ranked team. Although the win brings a lot of confidence to the team, they are not focused on who the opponent is, just on winning every game.

“Of course it pushes our confidence, but it’s not a big deal because we have to win every game,” Freudenberger said. “It’s not important the team that we are playing, it’s just important that we are a strong team and we play good hockey.”

And good hockey they played as they dominated Virginia in every major category except for saves. Redshirt junior Sydney Rhodes had three saves on the day from only seven shots from the Cavaliers. The Blue Hens capitalized on one of their seven corners and had six shots on goal. Rhodes had her second career shutout behind the net.

Senior Greta Nauck contributed with two assists on the evening while sophomore Lotte de Koning added one in that category.

After going 2-0 to start CAA play, Delaware seems to have gotten its rhythm back and look like an all around more cohesive unit on the field.

“Today was our best team performance,” said Head Coach Rolf van de Kerkhof. “We talked about 23 strong. This group is 23 strong in practice and in pregame and everyone is helping everyone to be the best and today they did an outstanding job against a good Virginia team.”