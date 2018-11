Executive Editor Brandon Holveck and WVUD Sports broadcaster Josh Diehl break down Delaware’s fifth straight victory, a 21-16 comeback effort against UAlbany. The Blue Hens are tied for first place in the CAA with Maine (6-3, 5-1). Delaware has two games remaining against Stony Brook (6-3, 4-2) and Villanova (4-5, 1-5).



