Executive Editor Brandon Holveck and WVUD Sports Broadcaster Nick Cannella discuss Delaware’s 27-10 win against Cornell. Brandon and Nick also delve into what to expect from Joe Walker and Pat Kehoe moving forward, next week’s test against North Dakota State and early surprises across the CAA.



Louis Mason/The Review

Joe Walker gained a career-high 154 receiving yards and scored a first-half touchdown.

