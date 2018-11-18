Delaware Football Roundup: Delaware ends its playoff drought

http://udreview.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Delaware-Football-Roundup-Villanova-42-Delaware-21.mp3



Despite its 42-21 loss against Villanova, Delaware was awarded its first playoff berth since the 2010 season Sunday afternoon. The Blue Hens will visit the James Madison Dukes in the first round Saturday at 3 p.m. Brandon Holveck, Jake Lampert and Josh Diehl break it all down on an emergency episode of the Delaware Football Roundup.

Delaware’s playoff drought ends, will face conference foe James Madison in first round of playoffs



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics



