Delaware Football Roundup Season Preview: Breakout candidates

The Review is happy to announce that the Delaware Football Roundup, WVUD Sports’ award-winning weekly Delaware football podcast will be cross-posted on udreview.com throughout the fall. The podcast provides a recap and analysis of every Delaware football game within hours of the game going final. The Delaware Football Roundup is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Tune In Radio and the Blue Hen Sports Cage website.

Executive Editor Brandon Holveck is joined by WVUD Sports broadcasters Jake Lampert and Nick Cannella to discuss nine players who they believe will outperform expectations in 2018. This is the first in a series of podcasts previewing the Blue Hens’ second season under Head Coach Danny Rocco. The series will be published periodically in the weeks leading up to Delaware’s season opener against Rhode Island on August 30.



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Joe Walker (3) and Dejoun Lee (33) fake an exchange at an August practice.

