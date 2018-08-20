Delaware Football Roundup Season Preview: CAA Media Roundup

The Review is happy to announce that the Delaware Football Roundup, WVUD Sports’ award-winning weekly Delaware football podcast will be cross-posted on udreview.com throughout the fall. The podcast provides a recap and analysis of every Delaware football game within hours of the game going final. The Delaware Football Roundup is also available on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Tune In Radio and the Blue Hen Sports Cage website.

Executive Editor Brandon Holveck provides a preview of the CAA through discussions with members of the media on each of Delaware’s 2018 conference opponents. For each CAA team Delaware faces, Brandon brings on a guest who covers the opponent. Beginning with the season opener Thursday August 30, Delaware faces one of the most difficult conference schedules in the FCS, having to face three teams that made the playoffs in 2017 and four teams ranked inside the STATS FCS Top 25 poll to start the season. The full guest list is below with time stamps. Thank you to all of our guests for making this episode possible.

Delaware – Kevin Tresolini (@kevintresolini), The News Journal (3:15)

8/30 Rhode Island – Stone Freeman (@StonePFreeman), WRIU (21:14)

10/6 @ Richmond – Nick Cannella, WVUD (39:55)

10/13 Elon – Matt Krause (@MattKrausePxP), Elon Color Commentator (45:52)

10/20 @ New Hampshire – Mike Zhe (@MikeZhe603), Portsmouth Herald (1:02:23)

10/27 Towson – Karuga Koinange, The Towerlight (1:12:55)

11/3 @ Albany – Michael Kelly (@ByMichaelKelly), The Daily Gazzette (1:24:50)

11/10 @ Stony Brook – Josh Caray (@seawolvesvoice), Stony Brook Play-by-Play Announcer (1:36:24)

11/17 Villanova – Nick France (@frenchmansports), The Villanovan (1:48:15)



Courtesy of Delaware Athletics

Safety Ray Jones at an August Delaware football practice.

