Delaware Football Roundup Season Preview: Final Look
Executive Editor Brandon Holveck and WVUD Sports broadcaster Jake Lampert take a final look at the Blue Hens 2018 season ahead of Thursday’s season opener against Rhode Island. Brandon and Jake discuss the latest team news, the top contributors heading into the season and expectations for the opening week crowd. Later, the team goes week-by-week through the Delaware schedule and make their definitive season predictions.
Previous season preview episodes of the Delaware Football Roundup
CAA Media Roundup
Delaware Football Breakout Candidates
Courtesy of Delaware Athletics
Subscribe and never miss an episode.
Apple Podcasts
Google Play
Stitcher
Tune In Radio