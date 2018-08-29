Search

Delaware Football Roundup Season Preview: Final Look

August 29, 2018 12:55 pm 0

Executive Editor Brandon Holveck and WVUD Sports broadcaster Jake Lampert take a final look at the Blue Hens 2018 season ahead of Thursday’s season opener against Rhode Island. Brandon and Jake discuss the latest team news, the top contributors heading into the season and expectations for the opening week crowd. Later, the team goes week-by-week through the Delaware schedule and make their definitive season predictions.

practice 8-8-18 26
Courtesy of Delaware Athletics
Delaware players, led by senior captain linebacker Troy Reeder (9), walk on the field during an August preseason inter-team scrimmage.

