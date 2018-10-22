Delaware football steamrolls over New Hampshire



No. 66 defensive lineman Caleb Ashworth takes down the ball against UNH..

Senior Reporter



When Saturday’s CAA commentators mentioned Delaware’s “one man wrecking crew,” it was hardly surprising that they were referring to Troy Reeder.

The redshirt senior linebacker was instrumental in Delaware’s 38-14 victory against New Hampshire. He made eight tackles (seven solo and four for a loss), recorded a sack, recovered a fumble and blocked a punt, all in a day’s work.

Delaware opened up the game with a scoring drive. Quarterback Pat Kehoe leaned on running backs Kani Kane and DeJoun Lee, who combined for six rushes in the series before completing a 22-yard touchdown pass to tight end Charles Scarff.

A sack by Reeder less than five minutes into the second quarter forced the Wildcats to attempt a field goal, which they missed wide right.

After Delaware failed to put up any points on their next drive, Reeder recovered a fumble caused by a snap over UNH quarterback Trevor Knight’s head. Raggo hit his lone field goal of the afternoon when Delaware’s offense stalled to put the Blue Hens ahead 10-0.

New Hampshire followed it with a 15-play, six-and-a-half-minute touchdown drive. In the second quarter, it started to look like New Hampshire had their feet back under them; a fruitless minute and forty two seconds long drive by Delaware quickly had the ball back in the hands of the dark blue jerseys.

Enter Delaware senior defensive lineman Cam Kitchen with an interception of a UNH screen pass. The Blue Hens in white — with the yellow pants — were fired up. It was Kitchen’s first career interception.

“Coach told us before the game that anyone in the locker room could make a play and that’s all I was trying to do,” Kitchen said of his interception

Ever since Joe Walker turned into one of Delaware’s top receivers, the wildcat has become more and more common.

Delaware’s wildcat play that pulls the quarterback to the outside, sticks someone else in the slot and inevitably ends up with a Joe Walker rush. This one for eight yards and a touchdown, followed by another Raggo extra point to extend the Blue Hens’ lead back to ten points, 17-7, with just 55 seconds left in the half.

Less than two minutes into the second half, outside linebacker Colby Reeder wasn’t about to let his big brother have all the fun, tallying a sack of his own.

In typical sibling fashion, Troy one-upped his brother on New Hampshire’s next drive, blocking a punt.

Kane ran for an 18-yard touchdown on the next play.

A good extra point from Delaware, then a scoreless minute and a half drive by UNH, and the next four minutes ended with a beautiful touchdown pass from Kehoe in front of the defender amd over the shoulder of Papale.

A sack on Kehoe forced a fumble to begin the fourth quarter, which was recovered and returned 55 yards for a New Hampshire touchdown by Kyle Reisert. Kehoe also appeared to be injured on the sack, limping heavily off the field. Kehoe did not return. He was replaced by J.P. Caruso, who started six games for Delaware in 2017.

Delaware decided to make the Wildcats pay. The UNH kickoff was returned for a 92-yard touchdown by safety Nasir Adderley. The play came in No. 1 on the SportsCenter Top 10 Plays. The extra point brought the Blue Hens up to what would be their final score, 38-14. The following New Hampshire drive was stopped after seven seconds thanks to an interception by cornerback Nijuel Hill.

This was all in the first two minutes of the fourth quarter.

Freshman linebacker Kedrick Whitehead shut down another New Hampshire drive with an interception, the first in his career.

“We’re really excited to come up here and come away with a win,” Head Coach Danny Rocco said postgame.

Next Saturday, Oct. 27, the Blue Hens will return to Delaware Stadium to take on CAA rival Towson University for Homecoming Weekend. Towson is currently 4-0 in CAA play. Delaware is 3-1. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m.