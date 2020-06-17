Delaware forward transfers to ACC program Virginia Tech



Justyn Mutts committed to Virginia Tech after entering the graduate transfer portal.



The men’s basketball team lost a significant piece to its 2020 roster on Monday. Justyn Mutts

committed to Virginia Tech, per basketball reporter Jeff Goodman.

Delaware grad transfer Justyn Mutts is headed to Virginia Tech, source told @Stadium. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 15, 2020



His commitment to the Hokies came shortly after he announced his top three schools on Twitter, which included Virginia Tech, Mississippi State and Houston. Mutts entered the graduate transfer portal at the end of May after graduating a year early.

“I just kind of wanted to open up my options to see what was the best thing for me moving forward,” Mutts said in an interview with The Front Office.

The Millville, New Jersey native spent a total of two years with the Blue Hens. The 2018-2019 season saw him sit out after he transferred from High Point University. This past season Mutts had his first opportunity to suit up in blue and gold and leave his mark.

Mutts started in 32 of the 33 total games Delaware played and averaged 31.8 minutes per game. He tied for second on the team in points per game with 12.2. His 42 steals were also the second most on the team.

Mutts’ energetic style of play and defensive presence helped guide Delaware to a 22-11 record last season. He averaged 8.4 rebounds per game and tallied 34 blocked shots. He led the team in both of those categories.

Mutts is now the third forward that Delaware has lost since its season came to an end in the semifinals of the conference tournament. Fellow forwards Colin Goss and Jacob Cushing both graduated this year.

With Mutts on the way out and Nate Darling eyeing the possibility of the NBA draft, the once thought to be conference favorites for the upcoming season have some work to do.