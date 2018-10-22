Delaware gears up to take on the Towson Tigers



Louis Mason/THE REVIEW

Delaware faces Towson at Delaware Stadium Saturday, Oct. 27 at 3:30 p.m..

The Blue Hens traveled to the University of New Hampshire for the first time since 2003 and left with a 28-14 win, increasing their record to 5-2 overall and 3-1 in the CAA.

A fourth quarter scare against UNH arose when starting quarterback Pat Kehoe appeared to have injured his knee after a sack. However, Head Coach Danny Rocco said at Monday’s press conference that Kehoe is all right to play this coming week; he’s just sore right now.

Now the Blue Hens will attempt to carry this three-game winning streak momentum back to Delaware Stadium to increase their streak to four as they face the Towson Tigers.

“We’re excited to be in a position here heading into the back end of the season where we have a chance to remain relevant,” Rocco said. “You have a chance to really remain in control of your destiny. We’ve got a lot of really good football teams on our schedule here these last four weeks and we certainly have a really good football team coming in here this weekend.”

Delaware traveled to Towson last year and faced a close 18-17 loss. It was Delaware’s second CAA loss of the season, making their fall to the Tigers the game that put added pressure on the rest of their games and playoff aspirations.

This season, Towson is 6-1 overall, undefeated (4-0) in the CAA and on a five-game winning streak.

One of Towson’s many weapons is their quarterback, Tom Flacco — the younger brother of none other than Delaware legend Joe Flacco. He transferred to Towson from Rutgers, and when his availability was announced, Rocco of course knew that Flacco had connections to Delaware, but never got to the point of actually contacting him. Rocco praised Flacco on his “acumen and football IQ.”

“He makes good decisions, kind of like the coach on the field and then his athleticism is probably kind of a bonus to the whole thing. But this is definitely a quarterback that can run and not a runner playing quarterback, that’s kind of how I see it.”

Rocco emphasized the need for players to tackle when the ball comes around their positions on the field and that Towson will force many of those tackles to end up being one-on-one.

Consistency has been a major theme and goal for the Blue Hens this season. Rocco felt that offensively against UNH; the Blue Hens started out in sync and then after the first drive, didn’t get their rhythm back until late in the game.

The score of the UNH game allowed for some offensive leeway, especially once Delaware got up two touchdowns, but against the Tigers, the Blue Hens will have to “just run their offense” and throw more than the New Hampshire game forced them to.

Delaware will take on Towson on Saturday, Oct. 27 for the Homecoming game at Delaware Stadium with kick off at 3:30 p.m.

“We’ll have our hands full here,” Rocco said. “We’re excited to be at home, excited for the competition and this is a lot of fun for us to be in a game of this relevance here at this stage of the season.”