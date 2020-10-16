Delaware men’s and women’s basketball conference schedules released for 2020-2021 season



The CAA announced the conference schedules for Delaware’s basketball programs on Wednesday.

The Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) announced its conference scheduling procedures, along with a conference schedule for all men’s and women’s basketball programs on Wednesday morning.

According to the CAA, the schedule will consist of 18 games for each program — the typical length of a conference schedule. Games will be played primarily on the weekends with teams playing back-to-back games on Saturdays and Sundays against the same opponent.

The only exception will come when teams play on a weekday and weekend, where opponents will play one home game and one away game against their “designated travel partner,” according to the conference.

The schedule starts conference play on Jan. 1 with the last day of conference play currently ending on Feb. 28.

Games that are affected by the ongoing global pandemic could be allowed to play on other dates later on, per the CAA’s announcement.

CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio spoke on the process of having a men’s and women’s basketball season, while keeping the health and safety of all involved a priority.

“Today’s announcement is the first step in the planning process associated with conducting a men’s and women’s basketball season during the 2020-21 academic year,” D’Antonio said. “There are a number of protocols and challenges that still need to be met to make sure that games can be conducted in a safe environment for our student-athletes, coaches and staff members. Health and safety remain at the forefront of every decision we are making, and we are excited about the possibility of having our student-athletes back on the court.”

In the newly released schedule the Delaware men’s and women’s basketball teams will begin their respective seasons on Jan. 2.

The men’s team will host the College of Charleston at the Bob Carpenter Center in back-to-back games on Jan. 2 and 3, with the women’s team doing the same on the road against Charleston.

The men’s team went 0-2 against Charleston in conference play last year, with its only victory over the Cougars coming in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament. The women’s team split its season series with Charleston last season.

The women’s basketball team’s first pair of home games is set for Jan. 9 and 10 against William & Mary. The Blue Hens were set to face William & Mary in the quarterfinals of the CAA tournament last March, prior to the cancellation of the tournament due to COVID-19.

Both teams will finish their seasons on Feb. 27 and 28, with the women’s team playing host to Towson and the men’s team visiting the Tigers.

The university has not released any information on tickets, attendance or a non-conference schedule.

In a pair of announcements by the athletic department, the university cited the schedule as “preliminary” and that “the entire schedule will depend on adherence to UD, local and state health guidelines.”