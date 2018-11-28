Delaware men’s basketball caps off Delaware Invitational with win against Louisiana Tech



No. five redshirt senior Eric Carter posted a team high of 23 points and eight rebounds in the Blue Hens win against Louisiana Tech.

BY

Senior Reporter

Delaware men’s hoops improved to 5-2 on the season after hosting the Delaware Invitational this weekend. They finished out the tournament with Louisiana Tech Monday night, besting the Bulldogs 75-71.

The Blue Hens held the greatest lead at seven points, but between six ties and 12 lead changes, both squads competed evenly.

The Bulldogs and Blue Hens shot 47.1 percent and 43.8 percent respectively from deep, both shot 55.3 percent from the field and Louisiana Tech converted all of their eleven free throws. Games this tournament against tough matchups like Louisiana Tech and UNC Greensboro will do wonders to prepare a young team like the Blue Hens for conference play.

“We had four guys in double figures, we had good balance on the offensive end,” Head Coach Martin Ingelsby said. “That’s a heck of a win for our basketball team coming off a tough one on Friday night.”

Hailing from Vauxhall, N.J., freshman Ithiel Horton has scored double digit points in five consecutive games. The guard’s 6’3” frame allows him to finish amongst the trees inside. The athletic Horton can make shots and draw fouls. He shot a perfect 7-7 from the charity stripe. Against Louisiana Tech he and fellow freshman Matt Veretto received their first career starts.

“Ithiel, he just keeps coming along. His confidence level as you can see, he has a couple freshman moments, but he just puts his hands on his head and laughs it off,” Inglesby said. “He’s another ball handler out on the floor to start the game with Darian Bryant and Kevin Anderson, that really helps our offense.”

The crafty Eric Carter put on a clinic in the post as Ingelsby elected to play through the big man. The redshirt senior posted team highs in points and rebounds with 23 and eight, while also adding four assists. The audible leader often barked out directions to his teammates throughout the contest, acting as an on court coach on both sides of the ball.

“I mean our offense is predicated not directly around me, but we like to to play through the post. We feel like that gets us in a good flow,” Carter said. “Guards did a good job of getting me the ball, in the beginning they were doubling, [I started] finding open guys, they decided to loosen up, and that’s when I decided to attack.”

Delaware’s starting lineup accounted for 72 points, all but three of Delaware’s buckets. Redshirt senior Darian Bryant contributed 12 points on seven shots, including a 66 percent three-point percentage.

Kevin Anderson proved his finishing prowess, gliding to the rim for tough layups. He added 11 points, four assists and tied Veretto for a team-high 11 plus-minus. Veretto also boasted a decisive 66 percent from three and hit a huge shot from deep to secure the Hens’ lead late.

Following this weekend’s tournament, Delaware hits the road to face University of Maryland Eastern Shore and Columbia.