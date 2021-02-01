Delaware men’s basketball completes first series sweep of season with crucial wins over Elon

Delaware’s defense proved to be the backbone of their back-to-back wins over Elon (3-5, 0-4 CAA) on Saturday and Sunday. In the series opener, Delaware took a commanding 66-43 win over the floundering Phoenix.



Coach Martin Ingelsby’s team came into the weekend with a pedestrian record of 5-7 and 3-4 in Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) games. Exiting the weekend, the Blue Hens have jumped over .500 in conference play and sit fourth in the conference at a 5-4 mark.

Delaware’s defense proved to be the backbone of their back-to-back wins over Elon (3-5, 0-4 CAA) on Saturday and Sunday. In the series opener, Delaware took a commanding 66-43 win over the floundering Phoenix.

Elon shot 30.5% from the field and only connected on 3 of 18 three-pointers. Delaware’s rebounding performance gave their opponent no shot; the Blue Hens took 46 rebounds compared to Elon’s 26.

The only two Blue Hens to score in double figures on the day were guards Ebby Asamoah and Kevin Anderson, with 14 and 11 points, respectively. However, with no one playing more than 26 minutes, the offense was effective and balanced. In total, Delaware shot 50% from the field and 42.9% from long range.

“[Defense] is what this group has hung their hat on this month of January,” Ingelsby said in a post-game press conference on Sunday. “It gives us a chance every night, especially when [we] aren’t scoring the ball.”

The stout defensive play continued in the first half on Sunday, and in addition, the Delaware offense took a step up.

The opening minutes were tightly contested, with both teams swapping leads. Eventually, though, the Blue Hens made use of defensive double teams in the paint to contain junior forward Federico Poser as did the Phoenix with Delaware’s star forward, Dylan Painter.

With Painter gaining much of the defense’s attention, senior guard Ryan Allen led the charge for the Blue Hens offense in the first half. Allen had 16 points in the first half on 5 of 9 shooting, including 3 of 5 from three-point range.

Starting the second half with a 34-25 lead, Delaware came out firing on all cylinders. They opened up a 47-30 lead on Elon, accentuated by a pair of triples via Allen and Asamoah.

Later in the half, an Anderson three-pointer put up the Blue Hens 60-40, who looked to be cruising to a second win on the weekend. However, the Phoenix were able to mount a late comeback thanks to improved shooting and struggles at the free throw line for Delaware.

Elon pulled within single digits multiple times, including a 70-64 deficit with under one minute left. Sophomore guard Hunter McIntosh hit three clutch three-pointers to keep Elon alive.

A fourth late-game three-pointer by McIntosh brought Delaware’s lead down to five with 14 seconds left, but freshman forward Andrew Carr hit three final free throws to seal the win at 75-70.

McIntosh notched a career-high 30 points thanks to a 6 of 10 mark from beyond the arc. However, the Blue Hens held Poser to 12 points in 25 minutes and drew five fouls on Simon Wright and Chuck Hannah, Elon’s two main forwards aside from Poser.

Delaware’s three standout seniors carried the offense on Sunday. Allen ended as Delaware’s leading scorer with 25 points on 7 of 14 shooting, while sinking 8 of 11 free throws. Painter put up his seventh double-double of the year with 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Anderson contributed 13 points.

Allen and Anderson have been held up by injuries at times in conference play, which has restricted the potency of the Blue Hen offense. This weekend was Anderson’s second weekend back from an ankle injury, and both Allen and Coach Ingelsby noted some benefits of his return.

“Since [Anderson’s] been back, I’ve been back in my lane, playing both [point guard and shooting guard],” Allen said after Sunday’s game. “It’s definitely great to have him back.”

“It’s nice to see the ‘Big Three’ really play well together,” Ingelsby said. “[Their] chemistry and synergy on the offensive end is coming along [and they] give us great balance, inside and outside.”

Particularly, Ingelsby noted Allen’s versatile style as essential to the team during the ongoing conference stretch. While Allen spearheaded the offense on Sunday, his defensive and distributive play on Saturday also helped the Blue Hens grab a victory.

“One night, he wants to be the defender and guard the opponent’s best player, the next night he might make five three’s, and then he wants to be the facilitator and help [Anderson] and [Painter] get going,” Ingelsby said of Allen.

With a rejuvenated roster of healthy players and a three-game winning streak, the Blue Hens will look to carry their momentum into their next games. Unfortunately, Delaware’s series against Northeastern was postponed, as the Huskies had a positive COVID-19 test within their program.

If Delaware does not schedule any games this coming weekend, their next series will come against Drexel (7-6, 2-4 CAA). The Blue Hens will travel to Philadelphia on Feb 11 and then host the Dragons at home on Feb 13.