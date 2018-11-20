Delaware men’s basketball continues its best start in 15 years with a 70-40 win over Wilmington



No. 12 freshman guard Ithiel Horton led the Blue Hens with 14 points.

The Blue Hens continued their hot start in non-conference play with a win over the Wilmington University Wildcats Sunday afternoon.

The Hens haven’t had a 4-1 start to their season since the 2003-2004 season.

Not only is this Delaware’s first 4-1 start in 15 years, it is also the first time Delaware has won consecutives games by a margin of 17 points since December, 2001. The Hens won by 30, 17 and 38 in their past three games.

It was Delaware’s first time matching up against Wilmington University and the Blue Hens’ second game against a Division II opponent this season.

The first half of the game was a trouncing in Delaware’s favor. The Blue Hens sank 17 of their 29 shots (58.6 percent), and drained seven of their 16 three-point shots (43.8 percent). In the first half, Delaware was executing with skill and precision on offense.

“Everyday after practice we shoot for about ten minutes on screens, kickbacks and that’s pretty much what prepared us, that’s why we’re shooting so well,” freshman guard Ithiel Horton said. “Hopefully it will continue, which I think it will.”

Horton led the Blue Hens in scoring with 14 points, six of which were from the three-point line. This is Horton’s fourth game, of the five he’s played, that he’s scored in double digits.

Sophomore guard Kevin Anderson led the offense in the first half, scoring two of his three attempts from outside the arc and converting four of five shots overall, to tally 10 points. Anderson was able to score seemingly at will, with multiple successful drives to the hoop, and shooting a 66 shooting percentage from the three-point line.

The Blue Hens were able to perform as well on defense as they were on offense.

Delaware held the Wildcats to a scant 25.8 shooting percent in the first half and a 26.6 percentage overall. Delaware played tight defense and kept Wilmington contained on offense, ending the game with 45 rebounds compared to the Wildcats’ 34.

Delaware’s performance in the second half wasn’t as awe inspiring as their first, but the Blue Hens were able to keep the Wildcats at bay, allowing them to score only 20 points and keeping them at a 27.3 shooting percentage. Horton led the offense in the second half, scoring nine points and two assists.

“I’m really confident in our guys, we put in the work every day, we work hard. UNC Greensboro is a really good team and we are very fortunate to have them come in here and hopefully we can pull out a W,” Horton said on their upcoming game.

Delaware will be playing UNC Greensboro next at the Bob Carpenter Center on Friday at 7 p.m. followed by another home game against Louisiana Tech on Monday at 7 p.m.