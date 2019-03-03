Delaware men’s basketball losing streak continues with loss to Hofstra in regular-season finale



Kevin Anderson returned to the lineup after missing the previous four games. Anderson played 34 minutes off the bench, scored seven points and contributed six assists.

BY

Senior Reporter

Senior night was a success for the men’s basketball team seniors, as Eric Carter, Darian Bryant, Ryan Johnson and Curtis Lochner were all honored with their families before Saturday’s game.

But the game itself wasn’t as successful, as the Blue Hens lost to the number one team in the CAA — Hofstra — 92-70. With this loss, the team’s losing streak extended to four games. Delaware played well-enough, shooting the ball well with a field goal percentage of 48.2 percent. But Delaware’s defense throughout the game was shaky, allowing Hofstra to shoot 60 percent.

Hofstra led wire-to-wire. Guard Justin Wright-Foreman, last year’s CAA player of the year, stood out per usual with 28 points — 17 of which came in the first half.

Ithiel Horton did his best to go blow-for-blow with Wright-Foreman. Horton had 26 points and knocked down six three-pointers on the day, making it his fourth game with 20 or more points this year.

The Blue Hens are the fifth seed in the CAA Tournament and will take on fourth-seeded William & Mary. The Tribe are currently on a five-game winning streak. The two will face off in the quarterfinals next Sunday at 2:30 p.m. in the North Charleston Coliseum.

If Delaware can tighten up on defense, then they have a shot of winning and continuing on. But if they give up a 60 percent field goal percentage like they did Saturday, then the team will have an early exit from the CAA tournament.